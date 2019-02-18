My Queue

Passive Income

How to Earn Passive Income With an Amazon Affiliate Store

Entrepreneur John Shea leads a class that makes it easy to get started with the popular affiliate marketing program.
How to Earn Passive Income With an Amazon Affiliate Store
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
You can start earning passive income online via revenue sharing thanks to a tactic called affilliate marketing. No, this isn't one of those sketchy "get rich schemes." Affiliate marketing works like this: You, the publisher a.k.a. affiliate, signs up with a business to market its products on your website using banners and/or links within text. If a customer clicks on that content, they'll be taken to the business' own site. And for every one of those clicks that turns into a purchase (an action that's known as a conversion), you'll receive a commission as compensation for your referral.

It's a relatively simple approach to generating passive income, and a pretty lucrative one at that: A recent survey found that nearly nine in 10 publishers consider affiliate programs to be a key part of their overall marketing strategy, contributing to about 20 percent of their annual revenue on average. However, many publishers can get tripped up when it comes to setting up an affiliate store from scratch. With a variety of programs and products to choose from, how do you know which one(s) will best reflect your site and your audience?

Enter: "How to Make Passive Income Amazon Affiliate Store," a three-week class in which students learn how to set up a profitable affiliate store with Amazon, the most popular affiliate program on the web. Great for bloggers and small business owners alike, it features five hours of training that you can revisit whenever you'd like on any web or mobile device.

The class is led by John Shea, an entrepreneur, gamer, and podcaster who interviews successful online entrepreneurs on his show Voices Of Marketing. He initially explored the field of online marketing as a way to make extra cash, and now shares his insights as a way of helping others achieve their goals just as he did.

Throughout his teaching, Shea will help you master the skills necessary to build an Amazon affiliate store that functions just like a powerful e-commerce site. That includes picking a niche and doing relevant keyword research; picking a theme for your affiliate store; setting up that store; implementing e-commerce SEO best practices, promoting your site; utilizing basic email marketing; maximizing conversions; and eventually outsourcing your work to efficient virtual assistants.

All of this learning normally retails for $197, but for a limited time, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for lifetime access to "How to Make Passive Income Amazon Affiliate Store" for just $15 — a 92 percent savings.

