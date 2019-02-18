My Queue

Co-founders

Matchmaking For Entrepreneurs: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Co-Founder Dubai Program

Co-Founder Dubai is a new program that will help match UAE entrepreneurs with the right co-founder to support their growth plans
Matchmaking For Entrepreneurs: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Co-Founder Dubai Program
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched Co-Founder Dubai, a new program that will help match UAE entrepreneurs with the right co-founder to support their growth plans.

Launched ahead of STEP Conference 2019 in Dubai, this first-of-its-kind pilot matchmaking program offers UAE startups access to talent, and aspiring co-founders a unique opportunity to become a business owner.

Open to all UAE entrepreneurs, the aim of the program is to improve the success rate of new businesses. Following the application process, a total of 10 UAE startups will be selected to participate in the matchmaking program.

Applications in the second phase will then be open to aspiring co-founders who will later be shortlisted. By the end of the pilot, the selected startups will meet with various potential co-founders and choose one candidate that will join their respective teams.

Commenting on the new initiative, Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, said in a statement that Co-Founder Dubai takes an innovative approach to supporting startups as it is designed around their unique needs and aspirations, adding that the holistic program complements other initiatives offered to entrepreneurs in the UAE under the Dubai Startup Hub platform.

“Co-Founder Dubai will provide both new startup businesses and aspiring co-founders with far-reaching benefits, including comprehensive training, matchmaking days, a dedicated curriculum, and high-caliber talent, ultimately enabling startup businesses to grow in the region,” Sycheva noted.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Applications for Co-Founder Dubai can be submitted through Dubai Startup Hub’s website here

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

