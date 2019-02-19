Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

The nonfiction list includes classic books and some of important works you could finish reading during lunch.

February 19, 2019 2 min read

Former President Barack Obama has shared an eclectic Black History Month nonfiction reading list to help Americans “better understand our country’s past and our evolving, persistent struggles with race.”

"I wanted to share a nonfiction reading list that can help to provide some essential context about the challenges that many people of color face every day,” Obama wrote in a Facebook post. “From modern memoirs to cornerstones of the American narrative, these works can help us better understand our country’s past and our evolving, persistent struggles with race -- and they can be fuel on our journey toward a more fair and just future for all of our sons and daughters.”

The reading list includes: