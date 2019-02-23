How to Land the Digital Marketing Job of Your Dreams

The 'Marketing, SEO & Affiliate Marketing Super Bundle' is your guide to digital marketing in 2019.

February 23, 2019

Whether you’re looking to jumpstart a new career or take your current skills up a notch, the Marketing, SEO & Affiliate Marketing Super Bundle will give you the tools you need to become a digital marketing pro. With nine jam-packed courses and 57 hours of instruction, you’ll be well-versed in the top marketing tools and skills of 2019, including Facebook Ads, Google AdWords, MailChimp and more. Here's what's included:

MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing

MailChimp has proven highly successful in helping businesses build their brand and engage with audiences online. This course will teach you how to optimize content, build your email lists and A/B split test emails, all of which are desirable skills on your resume.

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course

Master one of the most important advertising mediums used today and you’ll be in a position to take the job market by storm. In this course, you will learn how to create different Facebook ads, optimize them for increased conversions and decreased costs, and grow your Facebook likes and post engagement.

The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords

Every day people use Google to find new products, which is why knowing how to optimize an AdWords campaign is a vital marketing tool. This course will teach you how to set up your AdWords account from scratch, select and use keywords to your advantage, and structure campaigns that will drive high-quality traffic to your website.

Retargeting & Remarketing: The Ultimate Guide Made Easy

Retargeting is an effective marketing strategy because it targets people who are already familiar with a brand and have recently demonstrated interest. In this course, you’ll learn how to drive traffic and get the most out of that traffic and also dive deeper into content marketing, AdWords and targeted display.

Build The Perfect SEO-Optimized WordPress Website from A-Z

Web design is a sought-after skill these days and WordPress is no exception. This course will teach you how to build an SEO-optimized site from scratch and how to repeat the process quickly. Through step-by-step instruction, you’ll learn how to set up domain registration, site hosting, the back-end, and more.

The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course

SEO is more than a fancy buzz word that employers like to hear, it’s crucial to optimizing a blog or website. This course lets you explore keywords, on-page optimization and takes an extensive look at backlinking, so you can learn how to use quality links that will boost your site’s search ranking.

Amazon Traffic, Sales and Marketing for Sellers & Affiliates

If you’re interested in learning how to sell tangible products as either an Amazon FBA seller or an affiliate, this course will teach you everything you need to know, including how to market your Amazon FBA listings & Amazon affiliate links.

SEO Affiliate Domination

Thanks to the Internet, there are countless ways to make money using free or low-cost strategies. The goal of this course is to show you how to become successful using e-commerce, affiliate marketing, SEO, and video marketing. You’ll also gain a better understanding of how to build brand authority.

Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula

There’s a reason affiliate marketing is so popular — it’s one of the most productive online business models out there. This course will take you through a five-step method for earning commissions fast. You’ll learn how to find a domain, set up a website, and use social media to increase your exposure, traffic, and ultimately sales!

If you've been considering a career in digital marketing, this super bundle is a must-have