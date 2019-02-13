Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

According to data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the International Franchise Association, female business owners account for roughly 25% of total franchise unit ownership today.

Franchises are the best options for women, who want to run their own business and support their families, especially single mothers and women who have other family responsibilities to take care of.

Franchisors are keenly looking for women because they believe women are organized, value time and money, more importantly, women understand the importance of investments.

According to data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the International Franchise Association, female business owners account for roughly 25% of total franchise unit ownership today.

Here is the list of best franchise options for women, who are looking to run a business on their own:

Fashion Franchise:

Women, who believe they have the nose to understand fashion, clothing, texture, price and how to get the work done, should take up fashion franchise.

The ROI will be somewhere around 40-50%, breakeven point will be around 6 months to one year.

Daycare Franchise:

Women have the instinct to understand the needs of children and how they can be trained, handled and taken care of in better ways should take up daycare franchise.

The ROI will be somewhere around 60%, breakeven point will be around one year.

Beauty Franchise:

The beauty industry is dominated by women because they understand the business and how to grow it better, which is why women are more trusted when it comes to beauty franchise expansion.

The ROI will be somewhere around 70%, breakeven point will be around 1 month to one year.

Restaurant Franchise:

Even though most chefs are men, women in the restaurant business can handle it and supervise it well, especially when it comes to maintaining decorum, hygiene, and health of the workplace.

The ROI will be somewhere around 50%, breakeven point will be around 1-6 months.

Cleaning Franchise:

Cleaning franchise involves flexible hour attendance and the work is done by the staff, so women who are willing to work in flexible timings can look out for a cleaning franchise, to begin with.

The ROI will be somewhere around 40-50%, breakeven point will be around 1-2 years.

Gym Franchise:

There is a high rise in demand for the gym, and women who want to start a gym franchise can take advantage because gym business is a recession free business.

The ROI will be somewhere around 40-50%, breakeven point will be around 6 months to one year.

