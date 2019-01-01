My Queue

Aashita Marya

Aashita Marya

Consulting Editor
Experienced Consulting Editor with a demonstrated history of working in the Entrepreneur/franchisemedia industry. Skilled in Content management, media Strategy. Strong B2B content specialization.

More From Aashita Marya

Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019
Franchises

Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019

Establishing any business, particularly a franchise business is a difficult and daunting task
3 min read
Franchise Business Opportunities For Women
Women Entrepreneurs

Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

According to data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the International Franchise Association, female business owners account for roughly 25% of total franchise unit ownership today.
2 min read
Consider These Following Points before Signing a Franchise Agreement
Franchises

Consider These Following Points before Signing a Franchise Agreement

Are you thinking of buying a franchise or about franchising your business? Here are the few clauses you should consider before signing a franchise agreement
3 min read
Here's How You Can Avoid Being a Victim of Franchise Fraud
Franchises

Here's How You Can Avoid Being a Victim of Franchise Fraud

It Is Important for prospective franchisees to take adequate steps to protect themselves to avoid being a victim of a fraud
3 min read
How to Market Your Franchise Biz?
Franchises

How to Market Your Franchise Biz?

Every business model has their own challenges waiting to act as roadblocks
2 min read