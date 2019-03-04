For Marketers, Here's How to Easily Create Branded Videos

For less than $25, Wave.Video makes it easy to add video to your marketing strategy.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to video marketing, 2019 will make previous years' numbers look like chopped liver.

That's according to the latest edition of Wyzowl's State of Video Marketing Survey, an annual report from the animated video studio that examines industry trends.

The survey of more than 600 marketing professionals and online consumers revealed that a whopping 87 percent of businesses are now using video as a marketing tool — a 24 percent increase from 2017 — and 81 percent consider it a good ROI. That's no coincidence, as video marketing has shown to increase website traffic, lead generation, dwell time on sites, and user understanding of products or services.

Amid these exciting findings, the survey also noted that nine in ten professionals believe that the intra-market competition has increased in the past year, making businesses feel pressured to be "heard above the noise." For this reason, we've decided to offer our readers a deal on Wave.Video, an easy online solution for videos that stand out from the crowd.

Compatible with most recent versions of Chrome and Safari, Wave.Video simplifies the entire process of producing your own marketing and social videos. To start building a video, you can upload your own media files; take your pick of sounds and imagery from Wave.Video's collection of more than 1.5 million stock videos, pictures, and sounds; or try a combination of the two. Once you've selected your files, you'll begin creating 720p HD video clips up to 1 minute long, which you can enhance with text, effects, and transitions. You'll be able to instantly preview your edits throughout the production process, and once you're happy with a clip, you can choose to download it as a .mp4, auto-resize it for 11 different formats, or publish it directly to social media.

A $495 value, you'll save 94 percent when you buy a Wave.Video Lifetime Creator Plan