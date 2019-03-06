My Queue

News and Trends

Riyadh, It's Happening: STEP Conference To Make Its Mark In Saudi Arabia In March

STEP Saudi 2019 is all set to welcome startups, founders, digital media professionals, investors and government officials in Riyadh, this March 25th.
Riyadh, It's Happening: STEP Conference To Make Its Mark In Saudi Arabia In March
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
STEP Conference is getting all set to launch its first summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on March 25, 2019, with the event expected to attract over 1,500 attendees and witness participation from over 50 government entities. With the Kingdom's government having allocated SAR12 billion for startups, STEP Saudi 2019 promises to be the ultimate launch pad for at least 100 startups and 120,000 business formations.

The event will feature Startup Basecamp for startups to showcase their solutions and network with other businesses of the MENA, pitch competitions, a mentor's corner for exclusive one-on-one sessions with industry experts, investor meetings for pre-seed, early- or growth-stage startups to connect with ecosystem decision-makers, and more.

Its speaker line up is worth watching out for too, some of which includes Khalil Al Shafei, CEO and Managing Director, Waed LLC and Saudi Aramco; Yousef Hammad, Managing Partner, BECO Capital; Abdulaziz Al Jouf, CEO and founder, PayTabs; Adwa al Dakheel, founder and CEO of Falak Business Hub, and Amal Dokhan, Director, Babson Global Centre for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Whether you are a startup founder, finance expert, venture capitalist, tech enthusiast or into regulatory affairs, there is something for everyone at STEP Saudi, with events spanning across various themes. STEP Money will be covering opportunities in financial technology, cryptocurrency, and wealth management, while STEP X will feature themes of autonomous tech, smart cities, IoT, and AI, and STEP Digital will bring together insights in digital marketing, branding, advertising and content creation.

For more details on the event, check out the official website here.

