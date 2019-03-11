My Queue

Productivity Tools

Stop Annoying Robocalls During Work With This Well-Reviewed App

Reclaim your phone time with 'Call Control Premium.'
Stop Annoying Robocalls During Work With This Well-Reviewed App
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Robocalls are a national problem. Spammers looking to fill up your call history, waste your time and sell you illegal inventory are taking over your cell phone, and the problem shows no signs of slowing down. Billions of robocalls were placed in 2018, and criminals who run robocalling empires make so much money from scamming you that hefty FTC fines don’t slow them down.

Since the latest robocall technology has outfoxed the National Do Not Call List, you’ll need to take matters into your own hands to keep your line free from annoying spam calls. Call Control Premium is a top-rated app that has blocked over a million robocalls and adds more scam numbers to its library of numbers to block.

More than 12 million people trust Call Control to send robocallers packing. The app outfoxes spam calls by relying on a constantly growing list of scam numbers. When you download Call Control, you’ll join its user community and benefit from the community reports and do not call complaints. Users help Call Control figure out which numbers are spam by reporting the spam numbers they encounter, so you’ll get an up-to-date list based on real human experiences.

Call Control also has enhanced caller ID to tell you if an IRS scammer is calling, or if the call is from a legitimate business. It has extra features, like a Quiet Mode to stop your phone from ringing during a meeting, You can also use its reverse phone lookup to figure out who called you, and the personal call and SMS blacklist blocks calls from people or businesses you don’t want to hear from.

Unlike the robocallers who are filling up your call list, Call Control backs up its promises. It has a 4.5-star rating from more than 97,000 reviews in the Google Play store and a solid 4-star rating from Apple’s App Store. The app has also been featured on NBC News, Fox Business and the AARP.

A one-year subscription to Call Control Premium usually costs $29.99, but right now you can experience the sweet silence of blocked robocalls for only $19.99 (33 percent off).

 

