The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship

Getting control of your emotions is a superpower.

March 11, 2019 4 min read

You’re a human being. You have feelings, emotions and beliefs. How you feel at any given moment has the power to affect what you do next. When you feel good, you focus on what helps grow your business and conquer your to-do list. When you feel don't feel so good, everything inside of you tells your brain and body to blow off tasks and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series.

Getting control of your emotions is a superpower. It’s the difference between successful days and wasted days. Elite entrepreneurs understand this. They consistently put in the personal development work to better understand themselves. Self-awareness helps them ride the emotional roller coaster without throwing up -- so to speak. Building a profitable business requires working on these three skills that help you win the battle of your emotions.

Learn how to operate in peak state.

Tony Robbins often talks about the power and importance of getting back into peak state when your feelings and emotions start to spiral. The idea is that once something happens that triggers you, acknowledge everything that you’re feeling. Process through the feelings and emotions so that they don’t have time to fester and build roots in your mind.

You then change your state. That can happen through physical movement, music, or talking. Whatever works for you. But, you get back to a strong place in your mind that lets you be in control. All of this happens within a minute. The more you practice this exercise, the better you can become at getting back to your strongest you.

Learning to get back into peak state is a game changer. It allows you to take back control of your feelings and emotions. Think of athletes that operate in peak state and what they accomplish in their sport. It’s the same principle for us as entrepreneurs.

Get clear on your overall life strategy.

Step one to getting somewhere is knowing where you’re going. Many entrepreneurs get lost in the tactics. They run from task to task feeling like they’re accomplishing something without realizing it doesn’t make sense to the overall picture.

Doing entrepreneurial tasks only makes sense if they fit into your main business strategy. You have to know who your business serves and what problem it solves. You need a clear vision, mission statement and operating guidelines. You should understand your brand strategy. Those main strategy components should dictate what tasks you work on every day. Clarity about your strategy combats imposter syndrome and self-limiting beliefs. Clarity is power. Don't get lost in the busy work.

Train and optimize your mind.

Your brain is a muscle that can be trained, so optimize your mind by actively putting in the work every day. Feed your mind strong content that challenges your old-school beliefs and compels you to think.

Don’t reach for your phone and start filling your mind with the distractions of life right when you wake up. Instead, feed it motivational content through videos, audio or books.Use that time when you wake up to meditate and get centered.

Start your day by training your mind. It’s the first step in winning the emotional battles that the day will bring because your mind will already be in a stronger state. Schedule plenty of time in your life and business to work on training your mind. You can hire coaches, take a course, study how the brain works and so much more.

Getting control is your secret weapon to experiencing explosive growth this year in your business. Don’t let your feelings and emotions make decisions for you. It’s not a great place to be in. Take back your power and do the work daily.