Efficiently Manage Projects and Get More Done with This Useful Tool

Aeon Timeline can help you organize and prioritize tasks.

March 14, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’ve got an important project coming up or just an enormous workload, trying to stay on track with multiple deadlines can get overwhelming. Aeon Timeline 2 is your solution to a hectic schedule. Ideal for a wide variety of projects, this timeline tool will help you manage your time more efficiently, organize and prioritize tasks, and ultimately accomplish more work.

With increased workloads and the expectation to be “on” all the time, it’s no wonder so many people experience job burnout. So if you’re looking to get ahead in your career, and still maintain a personal life + your sanity, this timeline tool is the ticket. It was designed with creative writers, project managers, and legal practitioners in mind, but it still works wonders for any career. Let's face it, we could all use a little help with organization. Here are some of the features you can expect to make your life easier:

Manage events, entities, relationships, and dependencies in an intuitive interface

Link events with images, external documents, and websites to better track research and supporting documentation

Divide events into groups based on their relationships with other entities

Filter events based on dates and durations, tags, individual properties, and relationships with specific entities

Work with either pre-configured or fully customizable templates, calendars, and display options

Import CSV, export images, and sync with Scrivener + web-based publishing timelines

So ditch the extra stress at work and start managing your time more efficiently. All you need is either Mac OS X 10.9 or later or Windows 7 or later to run Aeon Timeline.

You'll have lifetime access, and that includes all minor updates to the platform. This time-saving software normally retails for $50, but it’s currently on sale for 60 percent off. Purchase it here for $19.99.