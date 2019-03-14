My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity Tools

Efficiently Manage Projects and Get More Done with This Useful Tool

Aeon Timeline can help you organize and prioritize tasks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Efficiently Manage Projects and Get More Done with This Useful Tool
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’ve got an important project coming up or just an enormous workload, trying to stay on track with multiple deadlines can get overwhelming. Aeon Timeline 2 is your solution to a hectic schedule. Ideal for a wide variety of projects, this timeline tool will help you manage your time more efficiently, organize and prioritize tasks, and ultimately accomplish more work.

With increased workloads and the expectation to be “on” all the time, it’s no wonder so many people experience job burnout. So if you’re looking to get ahead in your career, and still maintain a personal life + your sanity, this timeline tool is the ticket. It was designed with creative writers, project managers, and legal practitioners in mind, but it still works wonders for any career. Let's face it, we could all use a little help with organization. Here are some of the features you can expect to make your life easier:

  • Manage events, entities, relationships, and dependencies in an intuitive interface
  • Link events with images, external documents, and websites to better track research and supporting documentation
  • Divide events into groups based on their relationships with other entities
  • Filter events based on dates and durations, tags, individual properties, and relationships with specific entities
  • Work with either pre-configured or fully customizable templates, calendars, and display options
  • Import CSV, export images, and sync with Scrivener + web-based publishing timelines

So ditch the extra stress at work and start managing your time more efficiently. All you need is either Mac OS X 10.9 or later or Windows 7 or later to run Aeon Timeline.

You'll have lifetime access, and that includes all minor updates to the platform. This time-saving software normally retails for $50, but it’s currently on sale for 60 percent off. Purchase it here for $19.99.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

Daily Habits That Will Help Increase Productivity

Productivity Tools

Get More Done with Less. 3 Ways to Put Team Productivity Into Overdrive

Productivity Tools

Looking to Streamline Your Job Search? Consider These 10 Job Search Hacks.