Should Employers Permit Employees to Work-from-Home or Work at the Office?

The performance is not fundamentally relatable to decision-making or financing alone but it is also connected to the employees

March 14, 2019 4 min read

To testify a company’s potential, the performance of the firm is an important metric. The performance is not fundamentally relatable to decision-making or financing alone but it is also connected to the employees. The employees indeed facilitate in thriving the company and in turn, achieve the company’s targets. The efforts made by the employees in connecting customers and catering services to the customers are some common roles of the workforce. These tasks seem to be small; though, they beget an influential effect on the company when each effort in terms of building customers, gets counted.

Valuing The Employees

A company realizes its true potential if it values the employees as well as customers. Besides the remuneration, the employees should be tendered with verbal appraisal and incentives. This consequently motivates the employees and enables them to work harder so as to achieve targets.

In the modern work culture, most of the office tasks are performed via the internet and internet-enabled devices. This transit has accelerated the tasks and also, resulted in lesser manual efforts by per employee. Aside from that, it has produced a feasibility norm nowadays that is, work-from-home policy.

The work-from-home policy is the latest convention in the internet era, which permits the employees to perform work from their personal spaces for a certain period of time with the due consent of employers. Even, being a prevalent employee benefit facility, many companies refrain giving this facility to the employees reckoning that the employees may not perform efficiently while working from their house.

Should Employers Have Work From Home Policy In Their Company?

In a company, there are various kinds of jobs that employees engage at, starting from marketing to auditing. Every particular job includes a distinct amount of employee engagement and thus, believing that no job can be performed remotely is partially wrong.

According to a study conducted by Stanford University in 2014, the employees who work from their personal spaces perform equally well as full-time employees. The recurring problems of arriving late or leaving late were not faced in the scenario of work-from-home employees at all. The study was conducted for a span of two years and has come up with positive outcomes, as reported by international daily news, Inc.

In the later years, several disparity models have come out and juxtaposed the study of Stanford University. Thus, it can be deduced that the work-from-home policy is not apt for all working professionals and the policy should be rendered after reflecting on the job responsibility and employees’ attitude.

In order to decide whether the work-from-home policy should be adapted or not, employers should adhere to the following ideas.

1. The Time-Span Affecting The Work

Performing a full-time job and working from home have a drastic difference. In the office, the competitive element is widely present in the ambience while at the home, the employees are more relaxed. These differences are drawn from a short span of working at home. For long time spans, the employer should consider the employee’s performance and job task and accordingly, permit the employees for a longer work-from-home.

2. Positive Relationships And Check On Employees Performance

Keeping a check on the employees’ performance is imperative if the employer seeks to permit the work-from-home benefit. Further, the employees should have constant touch with colleagues so their performance can’t be hammered.

3. Decrease Dependence

Another important thing that the employer should not overlook is the dependence of the particular employee on others. The employees who frequently require others’ help to complete the task should be benefitted with work-from-home policy. On the flip side, such employees may fail to complete their task on time.

Adhering to these suggestions is vital in order to decide if the work-from-home policy can be profitable for the employees or not.

