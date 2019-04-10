Take The Toll Out Of Tax

Remember that degree you've got in taxation? Of course you don't, because you didn't. Your job isn't understanding tax code – that's ours.

April 10, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you connect QuickBooks to your bank, credit cards and other accounts, your transactions are automatically imported for you, helping you ensure that come tax time, your books are balanced, and every rand is accounted for.

Once you find the right QuickBooks product for your business needs on your computer, downloading the QuickBooks companion app turns your phone’s camera into an instant receipt scanner. Snap, save and store tax deductible receipts with built-in receipt scanner. Simply take a photo of a receipt and QuickBooks will attach it to the expense in your books. Plus, the scanned receipt is saved as a digital file for documentation at tax time.

Not only does the QuickBooks app come with built-in receipt scanning to help you track and organise your expenses, it can enable you to run your business with the following features:

Automatically sort your expenses and save over 40 hours a month

Easily send invoices and payment reminders directly from your mobile device, anytime anywhere

Imports your transactions for you so you’ll spend only minutes reconciling your accounts at the end of the month

Create customised reports to get important insights specific to your business.

Join over 5.6 million customers globally and find the QuickBooks plan that works for your small business on www.quickbooks.co.za. Save 30% on your subscription today! Terms and conditions apply.