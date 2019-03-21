Create a Foolproof Plan for Your Company's Fiscal Health

Your business will be permanently profitable after this expert-led course.

You’ve probably seen fellow entrepreneurs hit the ground running with a great idea and plenty of cash from investors, only to watch their startups fizzle out after a few years.

Why do some companies seem like a sure thing out of the gate, then turn out to be lemons when push comes to shove? The answer lies in each leader’s financial knowledge and plan (or lack thereof). A stellar financial strategy is a lynchpin in any successful business. No matter how revolutionary your ideas are, your business simply can’t survive or thrive without a profitable financial blueprint.

In order to kickstart a company that will become profitable and stays that way, you need to turn outdated ideas about business finance on their heads. You don’t need a pricey MBA to do it, either: an expert-led course like Manage Your Money for Maximum Profit with Mike Michalowicz should do the trick.

Mike Michalowicz is an entrepreneur, author and money guru who knows a thing or two about creating a financially stable company that’s built to last. His valuable new class is based on his latest book, “Profit First.” It’s an immersive course that helps you understand shockingly simple yet novel concepts about financial management and growing your own business.

Michalowicz’s core four principles of financial health will get the ball rolling for your inventive ideas, then create a profitable “rhythm” for your company that leads to long-term gains. His approach goes beyond numbers, tackling the psychology of why new C-suites make the same money mistakes again and again and showing you how to avoid those missteps.

Profit from sales isn’t the only way to rake in cash for your business. You can also bring in more money with intelligent cost-cutting, strategic renegotiating and discovering lost revenue opportunities — Mike covers all of the bases in this class. He even has roadmaps for entrepreneurs whose credit card or loan debt is holding them back.

Profit from sales isn't the only way to rake in cash for your business. You can also bring in more money with intelligent cost-cutting, strategic renegotiating and discovering lost revenue opportunities — Mike covers all of the bases in this class. He even has roadmaps for entrepreneurs whose credit card or loan debt is holding them back.