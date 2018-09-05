My Queue

Company Post South Africa

Explore Business Opportunities In Print At The Sign Africa And FESPA Africa Expo

Business opportunities will be showcased on various exhibitor stands at the upcoming Sign Africa and FESPA Africa Expo, taking place from 12-14 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.
Explore Business Opportunities In Print At The Sign Africa And FESPA Africa Expo
Image credit: Bigstock
Brand Publisher
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Opportunities for start-ups or those looking to grow their businesses will be showcased in daily 30 minute sessions on the hour. These sessions are free of charge. A range of topics relating to T-shirt printing, signage, branding, working with acrylic, doming and wide format printing will be covered.
 
TIMEWED 12 SEPTIMETHURS 13 SEPTIMEFRI 14 SEP
09H30Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems.09H30Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems09H30Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems
10H30Midcomp hall 3: Work smarter with the HP R200010H30Midcomp hall 3: Business opportunities in branding bottles and more.10H30

Midcomp hall 3: T-shirt printing on the DCS 1800 mini Flatbed printer.

 

11h30Maizey Plastics hall 3: T-shirt graphics using Poli-flex Turboflex Heat Transfers.11H30Maizey Plastics hall 3: Working with Plexiglas – A variety of tools will be onsite to demonstrate correct working techniques.11H30Maizey Plastics hall 3: Doming using UltraDome
12H30JG Electronics hall 1: Start or expand your own corporate gift branding  business12H30JG Electronics hall 1: Investigate adding white toner T-shirt printing vs traditional printing.12H30JG Electronics hall 1: Investigate adding white toner T-shirt printing vs traditional printing.
13H30Uprint hall 1:  Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.13H30Uprint hall 1:  Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.13H30Uprint hall 1:  Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.
14H30Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb14H30Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb14H30Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb

For more information, and to pre-register online, please visit http://bit.ly/EntrepreneurSignAfrica4.

