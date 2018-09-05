Explore Business Opportunities In Print At The Sign Africa And FESPA Africa Expo
Business opportunities will be showcased on various exhibitor stands at the upcoming Sign Africa and FESPA Africa Expo, taking place from 12-14 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Opportunities for start-ups or those looking to grow their businesses will be showcased in daily 30 minute sessions on the hour. These sessions are free of charge. A range of topics relating to T-shirt printing, signage, branding, working with acrylic, doming and wide format printing will be covered.
|TIME
|WED 12 SEP
|TIME
|THURS 13 SEP
|TIME
|FRI 14 SEP
|09H30
|Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems.
|09H30
|Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems
|09H30
|Gawk hall 3: Take your textile printing to new levels with Triga Max and the all NEW Triga Go fabric tension display systems
|10H30
|Midcomp hall 3: Work smarter with the HP R2000
|10H30
|Midcomp hall 3: Business opportunities in branding bottles and more.
|10H30
Midcomp hall 3: T-shirt printing on the DCS 1800 mini Flatbed printer.
|11h30
|Maizey Plastics hall 3: T-shirt graphics using Poli-flex Turboflex Heat Transfers.
|11H30
|Maizey Plastics hall 3: Working with Plexiglas – A variety of tools will be onsite to demonstrate correct working techniques.
|11H30
|Maizey Plastics hall 3: Doming using UltraDome
|12H30
|JG Electronics hall 1: Start or expand your own corporate gift branding business
|12H30
|JG Electronics hall 1: Investigate adding white toner T-shirt printing vs traditional printing.
|12H30
|JG Electronics hall 1: Investigate adding white toner T-shirt printing vs traditional printing.
|13H30
|Uprint hall 1: Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.
|13H30
|Uprint hall 1: Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.
|13H30
|Uprint hall 1: Start up or value add to your business for a TOTAL print solution system on all Promo goods. Demo’s will be shown.
|14H30
|Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb
|14H30
|Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb
|14H30
|Rexx Hall 1: Visit this hands-on demo where printers can learn screen printing techniques all taught by Charlie Taublieb
For more information, and to pre-register online, please visit http://bit.ly/EntrepreneurSignAfrica4.