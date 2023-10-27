Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't often get to see the future you imagine. But with 3D technology evolving as fast as it has, you'll soon have the distinct ability to do just that. Opening up new possibilities across industries like manufacturing, government, architecture, energy, and retail, the growth of real-time 3D (RT3D) is enabling companies to turn computer-aided-design and RT3D data into immersive experiences and apps.

RT3D generates interactive content faster than human perception. It immerses people in a digital reality that feels authentic while giving them control over their experience, much like a video game. The appeal is obvious for retail brands: many innovative retail brands are pushing to meet consumer demands for more immersive and interactive experiences. Real-time RT3D immerses people in authentic digital reality while giving them control over their experience.

These RT3D experiences are interactive and immersive, social and persistent — with a multitude of real-world uses in the retail setting. They can help elevate consumer experiences while bridging the gap between online and in-person shopping through the use of things like product configurators, virtual marketing assets, virtual showrooms and stores, brand gamification, virtual worlds, and store and planogram design and planning.

Retailer and consumer goods companies can also streamline complex design, collaboration, and operational workflows with tools to improve productivity and reduce costs. They'll even reap additional benefits from engaging applications made to enhance training and guidance information, optimize product design and review processes, and visualize company-wide operations with data-connected digital twins.

And if you want to elevate the design and maintenance of your retail spaces, there are tools that allow you to simulate and manage multiple store layouts and merchandising configurations, test product placement for efficiency, and plan collaboratively with teams and vendors.

One way real-time RT3D is changing the face of retail experiences can be seen through what footwear company Deckers is doing with RestAR. RestAR enables fashion brands and online retailers to scan and render physical consumer products in high-quality RT3D using only a mobile device. This tech allowed Deckers to use photorealistic 3D renderings to nearly eliminate the need for physical samples, saving on shipping, travel, and time, among other benefits (not to mention the huge environmental benefit by removing those factors).



Within the next few years, many top brands will provide shopping experiences powered by real-time RT3D. Today's shoppers are craving these sorts of next-gen experiences. With an RT3D-first approach, brands are becoming empowered to take control of their strategy to win in this new era of the metaverse to meet their shoppers' highest expectations.