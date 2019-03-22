How to Attract the Kind of Positive 'Press' That Also Boosts Your Bottom Line

Donations. Green Initiatives. Even building wells in Africa can get your company the positive attention you crave.

Despite the traditional saying that “All press is good press,” anyone who runs a business knows that isn’t really true. In fact, it seems like it’s easier than ever these days to get attention that has a negative impact on your business and a correlating effect on your revenues.

Even press mentions that aren't necessarily “negative” can impact your business in a dramatic way. So, "good press" has become more important than ever to both your business image and your bottom line.

However, given our digital world, the very term "press" itself seems antiquated. The reason is that, besides pinted newspaper and magazine articles, press -- or, better, "media" -- now includes online blog features, online reviews and social media references.

Really, any kind of attention or spotlight can be considered here; and, if you get enough of it, you could see your business go viral -- for better or worse.

Luckily, you don't have to accept what outside forces throw at you; you're not forced to deal with whatever media attention comes your way. Reason: There are a number of strategies that you can actively pursue (like those listed below), to get your business positive attention and ... good press.

Did you know that 65 percent of buyers polled by the Temkin Group said they'd found a positive experience with a brand to be more influential than advertising? The very perception of your company, then, plays a role in your customers’ experiences. So, if you consider implementing the following actions, and positive media attention results, that attention will not only help boost your image but also your bottom line.

Volunteer work

There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer; you simply have to choose one. Whether you want to have your employees volunteer for a food bank or homeless shelter in your own community, or send representatives abroad to help build houses in Mexico or fresh-water wells in remote African villages, giving back is a great way to better our world and give your company some positive attention, boosting its public image.

Donations

Whether your company gives money to a community cause, donates supplies to an individual family or shelter or pursues philanthropy on a much bigger level, the result can be a big impact on the public's perception of your company.

When people see that you care about and support causes and don’t just work for profit, the perception of your company gets a boost, and your bottom line gets a boost in return.

Word of mouth and reviews

Did you know that according to Nielsen research, 92 percent of consumers polled said they trusted a recommendation from friends and family more than paid advertising? By providing a positive customer experience and in turn getting positive reviews and word of mouth, you can boost your income. Specifically, you can take in more clients who are inclined to like and trust your services from the get-go, thanks to recommendations from people they trust.

Sweepstakes and giveaways

People love getting free things. By running occasional sweepstakes and giveaways, you can spread the word about your company not only among your existing clients, but among their families and friends. This results in engagement that can lead to conversions.

Green initiatives

The state of the enviornment is extremely important, and many people agree. That’s why green movements and eco-friendly initiatives have become increasingly important to the consumer. By adopting green practices and creating and implementing initiatives of your own, you can build rapport with your consumers.

The benefits of using solar power, recycling, composting and other green strategies extend beyond just appealing to the consumer, though. You can save money and the environment at the same time.

Networking

Your efforts to gain positive press don’t always have to be on a large-scale level to be effective. Even individual networking can win you the good kind of attention. Eighty-five percent of jobs are filled through networking, but that’s not all it’s good for. As a business owner, you get the chance to talk about your company, form potential partnerships and get the word out about who you are to professionals in the same or a similar niche, which may then result in referrals down the line.

A strong social media presence

Nearly 90 percent of marketers report that social media has increased their business’s exposure, but plenty of businesses have also seen a great number of conversions and engagement through their social media efforts.

By building and maintaining a strong presence on social media, you can promote your company, have meaningful interactions with customers and potential customers and control the image your brand puts out.

In conclusion

Not all press is good press, but through the internet and other initiatives, you can control a good amount of what’s being said about you. And, as you make efforts to gain more positive media mentions, you can shape your company's image, which in turn will come back to you in all kinds of positive ways.