AJ Agrawal

Mental Health
You're Busy, Busy, Busy, Right? Here are 3 Mental Health Tips You Probably Need. Now.
You might think that 'mental health' doesn't deserve your time during these hectic holiday weeks. You'd be wrong.
Blockchain
Block Isn't Even Remotely Dead: Instead, It's Tokenizing the Sharing Economy Using Utility Tokens
Crypto may be tanking right now, but blockchain technology has huge potential overall. It's going to be interesting to see what the world ends up using it for.
Health Products and Services
The Latest Tech, From AI to Blockchain, Is Changing Health Care: Are You Ready?
Next time you need to talk to your doctor, that exchange just may occur via Skype.
Blockchain
Why Your Business Assets Belong on the Blockchain
Blockchain's immutable and decentralized ledger is the perfect framework for the wide range of companies looking to take asset management to the next level.
Initial Coin Offering
4 Top Reasons Your ICO Won't Get Funded in 2019
The days of the quick crypto-buck are over, but if you proceed carefully, you can still find the investment you need.
Cannabis
10 Ways Companies Are Getting Creative With Cannabis. Is One of These Segments for You?
Forget using cannabis just to get high. Today, companies are using it to make shoes and soap, building materials and auto parts.
Education
Why Do So Many Great Entrepreneurs Stink at School?
Did you drop out? If so, stop beating yourself up. Traditional higher learning is often at odds with entrepreneurial instincts.
Physical Fitness
Having a Great Bod Is Actually a Means Toward Being More Productive
Productivity is one of the lesser-known benefits of being physically fit. Here are seven more.
Targeted Advertising
7 Tips for Effectively Allocating an SMB Advertising Budget
By analyzing not only the demographics but the psychographics of your target market and strengthening your ideal customer profile, you'll make the budget you have more effective.
SEO
How to Come Back From an SEO Penalty
Get to know what 'spam,' 'cloaking' and 'value' are and why ignoring the warnings against them can cost you.
initial coin offerings
Preparing a Security Token Offering? Here's Your Marketing Playbook.
You can't get potential token-buyers to trust you overnight. As the old saying goes, trust is earned.
Cryptocurrency
How to Execute an Airdrop Campaign For Your ICO
Once a sideshow to the mainstay ICO distribution model, these giveaways are now central events of the cryptocurrency world.
Cryptocurrency
Simplifying ICO Terms for the Mainstream Entrepreneur: Yes, It Can (and Should) Be Done
Wanted: compelling and captivating sci-tech communicators for blockchain marketing.
initial coin offerings
After Marketing 70 ICOs, I've Witnessed the Most Common Mistakes. Here They Are.
Some people think that that you just have to say 'blockchain,' and money and success will follow. But in fact an ICO demands hard work.
Managing Remote Teams
7 Keys to Scaling a Remote Workforce
One of those keys: Being a bit of a control freak can serve you well when you're first starting your remote business. But then you have to delegate.