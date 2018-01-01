AJ Agrawal

Contributor
Founder of Verma Media
AJ Agrawal is the founder of Verma Media, a marketing agency that focuses on emerging tech, like blockchain and AI, and on cannabis companies.

You're Busy, Busy, Busy, Right? Here are 3 Mental Health Tips You Probably Need. Now.
Mental Health

You might think that 'mental health' doesn't deserve your time during these hectic holiday weeks. You'd be wrong.
5 min read
Block Isn't Even Remotely Dead: Instead, It's Tokenizing the Sharing Economy Using Utility Tokens
Blockchain

Crypto may be tanking right now, but blockchain technology has huge potential overall. It's going to be interesting to see what the world ends up using it for.
6 min read
The Latest Tech, From AI to Blockchain, Is Changing Health Care: Are You Ready?
Health Products and Services

Next time you need to talk to your doctor, that exchange just may occur via Skype.
5 min read
Why Your Business Assets Belong on the Blockchain
Blockchain

Blockchain's immutable and decentralized ledger is the perfect framework for the wide range of companies looking to take asset management to the next level.
6 min read
4 Top Reasons Your ICO Won't Get Funded in 2019
Initial Coin Offering

The days of the quick crypto-buck are over, but if you proceed carefully, you can still find the investment you need.
5 min read
10 Ways Companies Are Getting Creative With Cannabis. Is One of These Segments for You?
Cannabis

Forget using cannabis just to get high. Today, companies are using it to make shoes and soap, building materials and auto parts.
4 min read
Why Do So Many Great Entrepreneurs Stink at School?
Education

Did you drop out? If so, stop beating yourself up. Traditional higher learning is often at odds with entrepreneurial instincts.
4 min read
Having a Great Bod Is Actually a Means Toward Being More Productive
Physical Fitness

Productivity is one of the lesser-known benefits of being physically fit. Here are seven more.
5 min read
7 Tips for Effectively Allocating an SMB Advertising Budget
Targeted Advertising

By analyzing not only the demographics but the psychographics of your target market and strengthening your ideal customer profile, you'll make the budget you have more effective.
5 min read
How to Come Back From an SEO Penalty
SEO

Get to know what 'spam,' 'cloaking' and 'value' are and why ignoring the warnings against them can cost you.
5 min read
Preparing a Security Token Offering? Here's Your Marketing Playbook.
initial coin offerings

You can't get potential token-buyers to trust you overnight. As the old saying goes, trust is earned.
6 min read
How to Execute an Airdrop Campaign For Your ICO
Cryptocurrency

Once a sideshow to the mainstay ICO distribution model, these giveaways are now central events of the cryptocurrency world.
5 min read
Simplifying ICO Terms for the Mainstream Entrepreneur: Yes, It Can (and Should) Be Done
Cryptocurrency

Wanted: compelling and captivating sci-tech communicators for blockchain marketing.
6 min read
After Marketing 70 ICOs, I've Witnessed the Most Common Mistakes. Here They Are.
initial coin offerings

Some people think that that you just have to say 'blockchain,' and money and success will follow. But in fact an ICO demands hard work.
6 min read
7 Keys to Scaling a Remote Workforce
Managing Remote Teams

One of those keys: Being a bit of a control freak can serve you well when you're first starting your remote business. But then you have to delegate.
8 min read
