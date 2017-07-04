My Queue

Company Post South Africa

How To Stand Head-And-Shoulders Above Your Peers

Be the most qualified person in the room, and watch your career take flight.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In this competitive environment, if you aren’t continuously learning and upskilling yourself, you aren’t standing out from your peers.

The business world has never been more competitive. Companies have to increasingly do more with less. The only way to remain competitive in an environment where competitors are continuously under-cutting prices is to ensure that quality and value are head-and-shoulders above the market norm, and the way businesses do that is with the right – and best – skills from leadership and management levels through to operational roles.

Whether you’re an employee or a business owner looking to make the most of your human capital, short and executive courses are an excellent way to upskill, improve CVs, and offer incentives for promotions and higher salaries – not to mention increase the overall competitiveness of an organisation.

Wits Business School has a course to suit your needs.

Future Leaders Development: 19 July

As a new manager, get a head start by understanding how your area fits into the organisation’s business model. Gain practical skills by simulating running a business and uncover your personal leadership style to confidently take on the future.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/leadership-development-programmes/future-leaders-development/

Fundamentals Business Project Management: 14 Aug

Gain a solid grounding in the basic project management disciplines that can be adapted to suit projects of any size or complexity. Complete projects to meet the needs of business stakeholders while controlling time and budget.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/project--operations-management/fundamentals-of-business-project-management/

Advanced Business Project Management: 28 Aug

Get the knowledge and tools to plan, execute and control major projects that achieve your organisation’s objectives and meet statutory requirements. Learn the techniques to deal with serious issues and keep a project on track.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/project--operations-management/advanced-business-project-management/

Executive Development Programme: 28 Aug

Get to grips with strategic issues in both the local and international business environment. Enhance your capacity to make decisions relevant within the South African context. Formulate strategic plans to address specific issues.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/senior-executive-programmes/executive-development-programme/

Senior Leadership Development: 31 Aug

Get the knowledge and tools to plan, execute and control major projects that achieve your organisation’s objectives and meet statutory requirements. Learn the techniques to deal with serious issues and keep a project on track.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/leadership-development-programmes/senior-leaders-development-programme/

Management Advancement Programme: 7 Sep

Unlock your management potential with advancement training designed to put you at the head of the pack.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/management-development-programmes/management-advancement-programme/

CXO Executive Course: Disruptive forces of Technology in Business

This thought-provoking short course addresses the challenges faced by CXO executives as their enterprises embark on the path towards digital transformation.

Find out more here: www.wbs.ac.za/executive-education/general-management-programmes/wits-cxo-executive-course-disruptive-forces-of-technology-in-business/

