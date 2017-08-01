When Determination And Desire Meet - Zaheera Mahomed's Success Story

Zaheera Mahomed qualified as a Member of ACCA in January 2017 - in just under four years.

Zaheera Mahomed qualified as a Member of ACCA in January 2017 — in just under four years. Zaheera not only worked through the course modules, but held down full-time employment at a multinational. We asked Zaheera to share some of her insights and guidance.

What is your current job title, can you tell us a bit about what you do?

Acting Head of Finance — South & Southern Africa.

Why did you choose to follow a career in accounting?

I was keen to understand how businesses make money and operate. I am a details person; finance was the better career option to suit my skills.

What is it about the world of finance that attracted you to it?

The influence that finance has on a business, especially in terms of helping deliver strategy. Using the numbers to tell a story and provide insight into business decisions — past, present and future, resonated with me.

Why did you choose ACCA?

ACCA allowed me to link my passion for reporting and planning together with fueling my commercial enthusiasm.

How did you find out about the qualification?

I found out about the qualification through research and discussions with professional peers, as I wanted to find the balance between finance and business and not just controls and reporting.

How long did it take you to complete all your ACCA exams?

It took me four years to complete. I received exemptions for seven of the foundation subjects. So I had to complete two foundation and five professional level subjects.

What kept you motivated and pushing on?

I wanted a globally recognised qualification and ACCA met my requirements to have the best of both worlds in terms of content, finance plus entrepreneurial components. So, my excitement to have found this institution fueled my determination and desire to just go for it.

Do you have any study tips for ACCA students? What resources did you use to prepare for exams?

I used BPP study material. My advice is to really want it, stay disciplined, dedicated and focused on the end goal because at the end, becoming an ACCA Member is simply fantastic.

Those four letters elevate how people respond to you and it also comes with a sense of confidence to allow you to tackle the professional environment head on.

This qualification engages you to understand business in a complete context not just the financial aspects.

Where do you see your ACCA membership taking your career in the future?

Since the qualification is globally recognised, I am currently working for an incredible multinational and cementing my experience as Head of Finance for the biggest market in my region. These things together will be my platform to pursue international opportunities.