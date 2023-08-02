Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On-page SEO, off-page SEO, and technical SEO are three of the many terms found in the never-ending and extensive world of SEO. However, they are each extremely important. Very similar, yet so different is one way to describe on-page SEO, off-page SEO and technical SEO. These terms are SEO specialists' first and foremost priorities, as they either improve your businesses and make them stand out if they are probably optimized or don't help your business at all if they are not.

This article will explore these terms, how to optimize each properly, and the key differences.

What is on-page SEO?

On-page SEO is the process of optimizing your website's pages to be able to increase your domain authority and rank on all search engine result pages (SERP). Well, isn't that what SEO means in general? Well, you are somewhat correct; it is. However, on-page SEO is more concerned with what takes place internally on the website.

Still confused? Let me break it down for you. On-page SEO includes everything that you do on your website; it has nothing to do with any efforts you exert outside. For instance, the content you write in hopes of ranking is on-page SEO. Images, videos, headlines, articles, keywords and so on are all examples of on-page SEO.

Best practices for on-page SEO

The practices to optimize on-page SEO are way more extensive than you may think. There are many varied methods and techniques that could improve technical on-page SEO effectively and efficiently. So, here are the most common and best practices you could consider:

Use high-quality images:

Images are a big deal when it comes to the user experience. Usually, users are more attracted to websites that include more images and media. In order to ensure proper and effective on-page SEO, make sure to optimize all the images on your website. This includes using high-quality images and a suitable image file format. Also, remember to compress the images to avoid messing with the site's health and speed.

Optimize meta descriptions:

Meta descriptions are texts that appear below your article's or web page's main title on SERP pages to give a brief description of the content. Optimizing meta descriptions is very important for optimizing both content and on-page SEO. So, how can you optimize them? First, keep them simple. Meta descriptions are usually very brief; they can't go over 160 characters. So, make sure to be brief but also inclusive. Your meta descriptions should also be unique so that they can attract users from search engine results pages. Most of the time, users disregard meta descriptions as they can be repetitive or misleading. Thus, make sure to write something new, engaging and precise.

What is off-page SEO?

Off-page SEO is the process of optimizing the SEO of a website or webpage. Yes, isn't this the exact same purpose as on-page SEO and SEO in general? Well, again, you are 100% correct. On-page SEO and off-page SEO have the same essence and serve the same purpose. However, the way they both accomplish this is totally different.

As we previously stated, on-page SEO techniques take place inside the website. On the other hand, off-page SEO techniques and efforts are executed outside. However, all the impacts reflect directly on the website and contribute significantly to improving the ranking on all SERPs.

Best practices for off-page SEO

Implement link-building strategies:

Link building is one of the most effective techniques when it comes to optimizing off-page SEO. It is the process of getting other websites to refer to your website — either to an article, a certain page or the main website. The process of link building generates what are called backlinks, which are great factors for most search engines. Backlinks are usually acquired organically or through link exchange platforms. If you aim for perfect and extremely effective backlinks, you should definitely consider good and suitable link-building strategies.

Consider guest posting with reliable websites:

Guest posting is yet another powerful off-page SEO practice that you should implement. Guest posting is the process of publishing articles on another website in the same field. Guest posting and link building are interconnected, as the article you write for another website will link to your website, which means a new backlink. This can help you gain recognition and attract new potential users and customers. However, with guest posting, you should be sure of the website you are writing for and know whether it is reliable or not to avoid gaining toxic backlinks.

What is technical SEO?

Technical SEO refers to the process of improving a website's search engine visibility and performance from a technical point of view. While on-page and off-page SEO concentrate on factors like content and external factors, respectively, technical SEO addresses the technical aspects of a website that influence its search engine rankings. Technical SEO has some key elements like site speed, indexing, website structure and many more that need to be optimized and updated regularly to ensure that it's effective.

Best practices for technical SEO

Technical aspects can be a big deal. However, there are also solutions and effective methods for everything. So, let us explore the best practices you can use to improve your website's technical SEO.

Optimize your website's loading speed:

The loading speed of your website is one of the most significant technical SEO factors. A slow-loading website can negatively affect the user experience and increase abandonment rates. To optimize the loading performance of your website, you should reduce the size of your images and employ effective caching techniques to reduce response time. Consider using a content delivery network (CDN) to distribute your website's content across multiple servers, thereby decreasing response times for users worldwide. By optimizing the loading speed of your website, you can increase user satisfaction and enhance your site's ranking in search engine results.

Use HTTPS for a secure website:

Implementing HTTPS, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure, is not only crucial for website security but can also have a positive effect on your website's ranking. Google has stated that HTTPS is a ranking factor, which means that websites with HTTPS are likely to rank higher in search engine results. HTTPS protects the data exchanged between a user's browser and your website, ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive information. You must obtain an SSL certificate and configure your website to use HTTPS in order to implement HTTPS. This minor modification can have a significant effect on your website's ranking and overall security.

In summary, on-page SEO optimizes content and elements within the website, improving relevance and user experience. Off-page SEO enhances the website's authority through link-building and guest posting on external platforms. Technical SEO focuses on improving technical aspects like site speed and security for better indexing and user engagement. Be sure to follow the best practices for each one so that you can increase your website's visibility and search engine rankings.