My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Investment

Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund

The founding partners of Hub71 have committed AED535 million fund to invest in tech startups.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund
Image credit: Mubadala
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's largest wealth fund and one of the world's biggest investors, has opened its doors to tech startups. Hub71, a tech ecosystem founded by Mubadala Investment Company, Microsoft and SoftBank Vision Fund, working in close collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market, is aimed at accelerating the Emirate’s goal of becoming the nucleus of a vibrant tech startup ecosystem.  

The founding partners have committed to an AED535 million fund to invest in tech startups. 

The fund will be administered by Abu Dhabi Investment Office and, starting from April 28, 2019, it will be co-investing with venture capitalists in Hub71-based tech startups through a government matching scheme, as well as in first-time fund managers to support their establishment and growth in the Emirate. Hub71 will also be offering fully subsidized housing, office space and health insurance for seed-stage tech companies, while more established tech ventures will be offered 50% subsidy packages.

“As an active investor, we have a strong track record of deploying capital and building partnerships in the tech sector all over the world,” H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Investments and Infrastructure of Mubadala Investment Company, said at the launch event. “Hub71 is the perfect platform for Abu Dhabi to drive a tech transformation, bringing together our global networks, investment experience and strategic expertise so that early and growing tech companies who are ready to scale up, can do so successfully within this region.” 

Related: The How-To: Setting Up A Business In Abu Dhabi

Hub71 is a key initiative of the Government’s Ghadan 21 economic accelerator program announced last September by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. “Abu Dhabi has proven itself as a place where innovation can succeed and inspire,” added H.E. Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. “Through the Abu Dhabi Government’s economic programs and plans, we’re doubling down on our efforts to make Abu Dhabi a global beacon for technology and innovation.”

Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., said that Abu Dhabi’s Hub7 was a groundbreaking project that would see technology companies, startups, academics and investors collaborating to create something truly exciting for the tech sector across the region and beyond.

The launch event of Hub71 by Mubadala Investment Company, Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and Abu Dhabi Global Market. Source: Mubadala Investment Company

WIth this initiative, Abu Dhabi brings together three key pillars that are essential for the success of its tech ecosystem– capital providers, business enablers and strategic partners. The founding partners explain that the tech hub has been established to address the financial and regulatory roadblocks facing startups all around the world and is finalizing talks with global investor firms to deploy funding to exceptional startups.

Related: Abu Dhabi Global Market Introduces New Tech Startups License And Professional Support Program

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Investment

3 Ways Women Owners of Early-Stage Companies Can Fight Adversity

Startup Investment

OMG: 5 Investors/Groups Who Passed on Brilliant Ideas ... and on Windfalls Worth Millions

Startup Investment

What You Need To Know About ICOs: Gary Sheynkman, Managing Partner, Leyden Ventures