Where To Go On Holiday? Experts Name Six Most-In Demand Destinations For A Life-Time Experience

Exotic international destinations are the flavour of the year and you will love the pick that the experts have recommended. While you were searching for a location and still figuring out a destination, we decided to approach the top notch of the travel industry and ask them what the most-in-demand places in 2019.

“Over 50per cent of International travellers from India, still visit one of the top 10 or 15 International destinations which are Singapore, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA etc., but there are enough and more other international destinations that can be called the hidden gems, or unexplored places, and these would be some of the coolest destinations to travel to out of India during 2019,” points out Mr. Kapil Goswamy, MD, Big Breaks.com, a online travel company.

We all have been going through tremendous work pressure and deserve a well-planned vacation. Entrepreneur India has curated a bumper list for travellers who are exploring places to have a lifetime experience.

Xiamen, China

How about starting with our neighbouring country? Though India and China are often entangled in their national issues, it without a doubt is a beautiful country to visit. Making it on our list is Xiamen, a romantic port city surrounded by islands and is home to Kulangsu, a pedestrian-only, vehicle-free island just off the coast that is ideal for local seafood-loving couples.

“We’ve noted a 283% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Airbnb bookings to this beautiful Chinese city. If travelling solo, learn how to bake bread at a local dessert studio or experience nightlife like a local on a pub crawl with host Cong,” says Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager – India, Airbnb.

Srilanka

Beautiful beaches, history, culture, ancient monuments, if these things make your heart tingle, Sri Lanka is definitely a place to be. One of the most underrated destinations, this country has tales that make it a million dollar worthy destination.

“Especially for Indians, I think it’s the cooler version of Goa which is pretty much as accessible. The beaches and hills here are both equally beautiful and there are endless activities to indulge in,” says Amit Damani, Co-Founder Vista Rooms.

Well, the reason for beach vibes isn’t enough, how about trying to connect with primaeval tales of Ramayana.

Buenos Aires Province

Given the value of the US dollar relative to the peso, the province of Buenos Aires will gain more and more attraction among international guests in 2019. Wondering what all places to visit start with?

“The picturesque province spans the Atlantic coast with its popular string of beaches and forests, the latter which you can tour in a restored Unimog. Adventurous travellers can opt to explore the mountains in the city of Tandil, also named one of the most hospitable cities in the country for two years straight. There is also a 188per cent YoY increase in Airbnb bookings and 176per cent YoY growth in Airbnb wish list inclusion,” says Bajaj.

Japan

Has it ever occurred to you that Japan can be an amazing destination when it comes to international holidays? Over the year Japan has gained massive popularity, let us not forget all the beautiful talks about cherry blossom.

“With its bustling metropolitan cities of Tokyo and Osaka coupled with the scenic charm of the cherry blossoms and Mt Fuji. Russia is another destination being discovered by discerning Indian tourists, with plenty of history, culture, and art to be seen in both Moscow and St. Petersburg,” says Goswamy of Big Breaks.com.

Mozambique, South Africa

There is more to South Africa than anyone can ever think of. This southern African beach getaway is home to nature galore -- coral islands, the mangrove-covered Iso Island, and marine and national parks.

“With nothing but the expansive Indian Ocean surrounding the islands, travellers can witness over 2,000 types of colourful fish by scuba diving or snorkelling. Animal lovers can further rejoice in Mozambique’s pink flamingos, Nile crocodiles, and dolphins. There has been a 156per cent YoY increase in bookings and a 160per cent YoY increase in searches,” says Bajaj.

Southern France

Scenic, great cuisine, and the perfect vibe, if this is your calling, Southern France is the ultimate place to be. “Nice is definitely one of the best cities in the region and doing day trips from there or heading out on a road trip is just perfect,” recommends Damani.