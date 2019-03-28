My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

FinTech

This American Entrepreneur Wants to Make all Asians Credit-worthy

Steve Polsky started Juvo with the dream that 'financial inclusions could be done on the pathways'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This American Entrepreneur Wants to Make all Asians Credit-worthy
Image credit: Pixabay
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

When Steve Polsky’s fourth venture was acquired by Warner Bros in 2011, he was looking for an opportunity that could help people globally. After two years of research to figure out his next big idea, he came up with a startup plan based on financial technology.

In 2014, he launched a fintech platform called Juvo in Latin America. Polsky noticed a wide gap in the telecom sector, which was the lack of customer relationship between mobile operators and its prepaid users. But what makes Juvo different from other fintech platforms is that the company works with mobile operators as the entry point to its relationship with the consumer. With a Juvo app, a mobile prepaid user can use micro-loans when they are short on data or minutes. The app helps mobile users improve their financial standing by combining data and identity to provide micro-loans.

“I wanted to create something new in telecom. And Juvo was started with the dream that financial inclusions could be done on the pathways,” says Polsky.

The San Francisco-based fintech company not just helps mobile prepaid users have access to credits but also helps them in building their credit score for personal loans. While helping people in building up their credit score, it is also aiding mobile carriers achieve Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth with more use and its expanding reach. 

In less than five years, Juvo has strongly positioned itself in 27 countries, including Southeast Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. The company is growing tremendously with an employee base of over 90-100, globally.

From Entertainment to Fintech

While Polsky’s previous ventures included entertainment and media companies like Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes, fintech was a new “feather in my hat”.

“I love learning new things. I love doing new things. Fintech was an area, I thought it could make an impact,” he says.

But what fascinates him in fintech? “We resonate with the people’s problem, I realize, which had to be addressed,” he says.

Go Cashless

Starting its drive from Latin America, the company is now covering Asia rapidly. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and digital payments across Asia, the company is tapping users that are unbanked or underbanked in Asian countries. “We are driving people from cash to digital economy. “Using data computing, we build a great consumer experience with mobile users and operators both to give them the best,” says Polsky.

Speaking about the complexities of working with consumers of different region, he says, “You have to be just incredibly into it. People are more similar and different and it depends how we communicate with them. It works for different income levels.”

“Our team comes from all over the world, so that we can build a better connect with our end users in different region,” he adds. Juvo’s management team comes from variety of industries, which makes it a good mix as people from Vodafone to PayPal are on board. “Latin America is our biggest market and Southeast Asia. The company has plans to launch in India later this year,” reveals Polsky.

“We are scaling as a company globally. Southeast Asia is an important region for us to expand. Our coming locations would be the Philippines, Thailand, Chile, Malaysia,” he says. 

(Inputs by Komal Nathani)

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

5 Factors Accelerating Growth of FinTechs in Asia

FinTech

APAC Led Global Fintech Investments Last Year

FinTech

How China's Tencent will help Boost Fintech Development in Hong Kong