The 2nd Edition Of ET Promising Entrepreneurs 2019 To Be Held This March

Franchise India Holdings Limited and Entrepreneur India/Asia-Pacific are the media partners of this event.
The 2nd Edition Of ET Promising Entrepreneurs 2019 To Be Held This March
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Having successfully covered sectors such as BFSI, Education, Healthcare, FMCG, Technology, Lifestyle and Luxury and much more, The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India, The Economic Times Best Brands and The Economic Times Best Education Brands will be held on 29th March 2019 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, to unveil three highly coveted Coffee Table Books, “The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019 “, “The Economic Times Best Brands 2019”, and “The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2019”.

The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019 highlights the success stories of aspiring minds determined to ascend to the summit of their respective industries. The eponymous coffee table book will inspire others and help them realize that making a difference and living our dreams is well within our grasp, as well as what it will take to get there.

The Economic Times Best Brands 2019 coffee table book has been compiled on the back of a comprehensive study across leading brands, many of whom have shared their experiences of creating and sustaining compelling brand experiences in their respective sectors. The sessions will share insights into how some of the most courageous marketers are reinventing traditional marketing and advertising, and setting trends with new forms of marketing.

The Economic Times Best Education Brands 2019 brings together industry doyens to deliberate and analyze what makes an education brand truly outstanding and will also ponder on ways to make education digital, without losing the personal touch.

Franchise India Holdings Limited and Entrepreneur India/Asia-Pacific are the media partners of this event. Furthermore, Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur APAC & Franchise India Media, will Chair the sessions in the event.

