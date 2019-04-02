My Queue

'Avengers: Endgame' Pre-Sales Are Crashing Movie Ticket Sites

Some Marvel fans had to wait more than an hour to secure their tickets.
'Avengers: Endgame' Pre-Sales Are Crashing Movie Ticket Sites
If you were hoping to snag Avengers: Endgame tickets in a snap when pre-sales opened this morning, you might have been dismayed to see error messages or long wait times on ticket sites. Many of those trying to make sure they can see the Marvel blockbuster as soon as possible were greeted with error codes on several ticket sites in the U.S., U.K. and Canada (including AMC and Cineplex), while others were faced with virtual lines of more than an hour and other problems.

Atom told Deadline it sold three times as many tickets in the first hour of pre-sales as it did for Avengers: Infinity War over the same timeframe last year. Pre-orders also outstripped first-hour sales for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fandango said it had strong sales too, so at least some people were able to endure the wait long enough to grab their tickets.

