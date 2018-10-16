My Queue

CEOWISE SERIES

How Andrew McLean Created A Thriving Ecosystem Around CycleLab

Why customer experience is so important and how you can transform your customer base into a community.
CEO of Druff Interactive, Creator of CEOwise
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Andrew McLean is a former pro cyclist and founder of Cycle Lab, who has cycling megastores around the country. Andrew established himself as a household name in the South African cycling fraternity after presenting SuperCycling on Supersport for 17 years. He has since founded CycleLab and is creating the ultimate user experience with added value training, creating a community and ongoing support.

