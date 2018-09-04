My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOWISE SERIES

John Sanei Shares How You Can Be Ready For The Disruptive Future

Is your business agile? Find out why John Sanei says agility is vital to survive the coming changes to the global marketplace.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO of Druff Interactive, Creator of CEOwise
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 John Sanei, trend & innovation specialist, global speaker, best selling author of What’s Your Moonshot?, entrepreneur and Singularity University faculty member, talks about how you need to be agile to avoid disruption. You can’t focus on your competition, because your competitors of the future aren’t your competition today.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOWISE SERIES

Ian Fuhr Explains Why He Likes To Launch Businesses In Unfamiliar Industries And How He Made Sorbet A Success

CEOWISE SERIES

How Pepe Marais Went From Bankruptcy To Founding Joe Public And Becoming An Entrepreneurial Success

CEOWISE SERIES

How Mark van Diggelen Pivoted To Create A Global Gaming Platform