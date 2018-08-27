How William Wertheim-Aymes Grew Artemis Brands By 90% In A Year With One Strategic Customer Centric Strategy

William Wertheim-Aymes shares his experience bringing new brands into the country, growing them and making them a success in the retail market.

William Wertheim-Aymes, founder and CEO of Artemis Brands, own brands in the very competitive South African baby market such as NUK, Baby Brezza and Korbell. He shares his experience in importing and shares advice for those looking to launch an import business. He also discusses how he got his brands into both small and large retailers and what newcomers can expect.