How Gideon Galloway Launched Market Disrupter King Price

Find out about the long road it took to start King Price and the innovative strategies that continue to give it a competitive advantage.

August 24, 2018 1 min read

Professionalism and how your brand looks is the first impression you will make. Be passionate about what you want to accomplish. Today we interview King Price Insurance CEO Gideon Galloway, a market disruptor, who turned the insurance industry on its head with decreasing monthly insurance premiums. At one stage Gideon ran 14 successful businesses so we tap into his wealth of knowledge.

It took Gideon Galloway 43 rejections until he found investors that believed in his vision and agreed with his strategies. Find out what his future goals for King Price are and some of the tactics he’s employing to get it there.