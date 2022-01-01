Odell Mitchell III

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Kindness Ambassador | Entertainment Attorney

Odell Mitchell III is an entertainment attorney, organizational-effectiveness consultant and Kindness Ambassador. As co-founder of Three Kindnesses, he brings his passion for safety, empathy and diversity to organizations, teams and coaching clients all over the world.

https://www.threekindnesses.com

Why You Should Care About Psychological Safety in the Workplace

Psychological safety is a simple but powerful - and absolutely necessary - part of taking care of your people, your company and your reputation. Here's why.

