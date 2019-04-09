Here Is How Much it Costs to Build a Restaurant (Infographic)

From your future restaurant location and size to the restaurant's look and type of restaurant you want to build, there are many factors you need to consider.

If you ever looked into building a restaurant, there is a lot that you need to consider. From your future restaurant location and size to the restaurant’s look and type of restaurant you want to build, there are many factors you need to consider.

For that reason, a group of experienced architects at Object Space Place have put together a helpful guide on the costs of building a restaurant, all based on their own experience.

Location is a key factor when it comes to considering the costs involved in building your restaurant. The average size for high street chain restaurants is in the region of 350 to 400 sqaure meters. That doesn’t mean you can’t go smaller (or bigger), especially if you are a small operator looking at a one-

off site.

The right location will have a direct impact on your chances of success. So, don’t rush it and find yourself a good property advisor.

Break down your cost into six main categories: kitchen, shell (floors, walls, ceilings, and shopfront), furniture, MEP Services (mechanical -- such as ventilation, air conditioning, and kitchen extract -- electrical and plumbing), professional fees and contingency. Contingency is very important. Don’t forget, when building a restaurant, there will be unexpected things that come up for all sorts of different reasons. So, allow yourself a contingency

fund. It’ll save you a lot of stress.

Check out Object Space Place’s visual with more tips and advice.