Learn How to Write Copy That Sells

Learn How to Write Copy That Sells
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The old adage “the pen is mightier than the sword” is especially true when it comes to copywriting. Using the right words with the right tone when you’re selling your product can turn leads into sales and turn sales into returning customers.

Great copy is compelling enough to propel a customer into action but subtle enough that you don’t particularly notice the writing itself. If you’ve ever read a product description or an ad and thought, “I have to buy this,” you were reading successful copy. If you’ve ever read an ad and thought, “Wow, this writing is really bad,” you’ve read bad copy.

However, there’s a little more to it than that. Successful copywriters know how to find a customer’s “pain point,” empathize with the customer’s struggle and write a can’t-lose proposal arguing in favor of your product. If you want to dive into copywriting to increase customer engagement and sales, Step-by-Step Copywriting Secrets is the growth course for you.

You can increase your sales by 300% with this three and a half hour course — that’s how effective great copywriting can be. Instructor Eric Campbell started his entrepreneurial path at the tender age of 13, and he grew his business by importing goods from China and selling them through Amazon’s competitive Fulfilled By Amazon marketplace. The massive number of goods available through FBA forced Campbell to craft copy that stood out from the crowd, and he shares his secrets for writing fascinating copy in this class.

This course will teach you the key principles to writing outstanding product descriptions that identify a potential customer’s needs and sway their buying decision in your favor. Campbell shows you which words influence readers the most and how to use them to your advantage. He also covers copywriting essentials like writing powerful headlines, overcoming writer’s block and the secrets of persuasive copy.

Usually, it costs $99 to sign up for Step-by-Step Copywriting Secrets, but right now you can get your company in the black with masterful copywriting for only $15 (84 percent off).

