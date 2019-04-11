These Are the 10 Highest Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs
If you’re interested in a job in the tech industry, now could be a great opportunity to jump in. According to new data from job search platform Comparably, as of February 2019, there were half a million tech gigs open in the United States.
Not only that, but 43 percent of those open positions are for non-tech roles. So whether you’re just entering the job market or looking to make a career change, here are the top 10 highest paying entry-level tech jobs.
Data Scientist
Average salary: $113,254
Product Manager
Average salary: $106,127
Developer
Averages salary: $100,610
Mobile Developer
Averages salary: $98,317
Sales Engineer
Averages salary: $90,575
DevOps Engineer
Averages salary: $89,300
User Interface/User Experience Designer
Average salary: $84,841
Sales Representative
Average salary: $70,622
Marketing Manager
Average salary: $70,392
QA Analyst
Average salary: $70,383
But where you work could influence how much you are paid. The data, pulled from a survey of 8,005 workers, found that entry-level employees in the San Francisco Bay Area were compensated the highest for seven different roles -- Developer, Mobile Developer, Sales Engineer, DevOps Engineer, UI/UX Designer, Marketing Manager and QA Analyst.
Seattle follows San Francisco, with data scientists, product managers and sales representatives earning the most there. As for other major tech hubs in the U.S., New York and Los Angeles workers earned more than their counterparts in Boston and Chicago. For example, a sales engineer in San Francisco would make $30,000 more than a sales engineer in Boston.