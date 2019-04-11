My Queue

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs

And where you should live to earn the most.
These Are the 10 Highest Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs
Image credit: Caiaimage | Robert Daly | Getty Images
If you’re interested in a job in the tech industry, now could be a great opportunity to jump in. According to new data from job search platform Comparably, as of February 2019, there were half a million tech gigs open in the United States.

Not only that, but 43 percent of those open positions are for non-tech roles. So whether you’re just entering the job market or looking to make a career change, here are the top 10 highest paying entry-level tech jobs.

Data Scientist
Average salary: $113,254

Product Manager
Average salary: $106,127

Developer
Averages salary: $100,610

Mobile Developer
Averages salary: $98,317

Sales Engineer
Averages salary: $90,575

DevOps Engineer
Averages salary: $89,300

User Interface/User Experience Designer
Average salary: $84,841

Sales Representative
Average salary: $70,622

Marketing Manager
Average salary: $70,392

QA Analyst
Average salary: $70,383

But where you work could influence how much you are paid. The data, pulled from a survey of 8,005 workers, found that entry-level employees in the San Francisco Bay Area were compensated the highest for seven different roles -- Developer, Mobile Developer, Sales Engineer, DevOps Engineer, UI/UX Designer, Marketing Manager and QA Analyst.

Seattle follows San Francisco, with data scientists, product managers and sales representatives earning the most there. As for other major tech hubs in the U.S., New York and Los Angeles workers earned more than their counterparts in Boston and Chicago. For example, a sales engineer in San Francisco would make $30,000 more than a sales engineer in Boston.

