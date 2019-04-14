This Guide Can Help You Shed Your 9-to-5 and Become Your Own Boss

Shape your own path as an entrepreneur with this training.

April 14, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you spend your days at your job daydreaming about how you might make your side hustle or dream business reality, it's time you considered taking your notion from concept to launch. Escape from Cubicle Nation with Pamela Slim is your personal guide to getting out of the dreary days of punching a time clock and doing work you're not truly passionate about — and start working on something you truly love.

Pamela Slim is an award-winning author, speaker, and leader that specializes in helping others navigate the new world of work — and while she spent the first ten years of her practice as a consultant to large corporations like Hewlett-Packard, Charles Schwab and Cisco Systems, she started the Escape from Cubicle Nation blog, one of the top career and business sites on the web. She's helped thousands of budding entrepreneurs make their business idea into a real-life brick and mortar.

This course will help you identify your unique skills and strength to shape your unique business — and develop a secure financial plan while you're at it. Go phase by phase as you create a strong foundation for your company, including networking, minimizing financial risk, mapping your sales process, identifying your ideal clients and more. Once you complete the 15 hours of content included in the course, you'll end up with a customized business plan so you can be your own boss, once and for all.

Usually, this course is $49, but you can get it here for $14.99.