Save Time and Money With This Social Media Automation Tool

Still creating social media reports manually? Save hours of effort with Social Status.

April 15, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

"You can't improve what you don't measure" is an age-old adage that is widely practiced in management. But the same ethos can be applied for social media marketing. After all, how else will you know if the strategies you put in place contribute to your bottom line? How will you figure out which tactics to maintain and abolish if you have nary an idea of their efficacy?

It's understandable, then, that digital marketers expend so much effort in building comprehensive reports to their bosses and clients to show them what works and what doesn't. In fact, the average marketer spends around 20 hours a month slapping together reports. Frankly, that's too much time spent on wrangling a cascade of spreadsheets, screenshots, and slides, and jumping from one tool to another. That time could be better reserved for finetuning and iterating social media marketing efforts instead.

Social Status is a powerful tool that takes the hassle out of social media reporting. Used and trusted by thousands of marketers, businesses, and agencies, including the likes of Microsoft, Havas, and Ogilvy, it offers an all-in-one solution to track, analyze, and quantify social media performance — sans the need for pouring countless hours compiling reports.

Think of Social Status as the Swiss army knife for social media reporting. It integrates all the products needed to put together meaningful reports, including Profile Analytics, Ad Analytics, Competitor Analytics, and Influencer Analytics. You can plug in all the pages, channels, and profiles you manage into the platform, and it will yield full-funnel metrics like impressions, reach, link clicks, ad campaign performance, and a whole more. You can also use it to keep tabs on the performance of all the influencers you work with, as well as study how your KPIs stack up against your competitors. And to save you hours on designing slides, the tool will generate presentation-ready PDF reports for you on demand, so you have something to share with your clients.

Supercharge your social media efforts today with Social Status for only $89.