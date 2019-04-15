My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investor Outlook

This VC Firm has Set its Eyes on Building Startups in Southeast Asia. What Makes SEA the Hotbed for Investors?

Will Klippgen is an avid believer in the Southeast Asia story, one that top VCs in the area are tapping to scale up start-ups specifically in deep tech
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
4 min read

Will Klippgen is an avid believer in the Southeast Asia story, one that top VCs in the area are tapping to scale up start-ups specifically in deep tech.

In a conversation, the Singapore-based Norwegian investor spoke about what interests him the most about Southeast Asia and the massive potential that exists in the region.

“Businesses have a big opportunity to increase their productivity by adopting SaaS products. We also believe more goods and services will be delivered online and drive an ecommerce boom similar to the one in China and to a certain extent, India. Globally, we believe medtech will boom in the coming 24 months, which will mainly impact the scene in Singapore given its supply of deep tech talent,” Klippgen said.

His company Cocoon Capital has decided to focus exclusively on the massive opportunity in the fast-growing markets of Southeast Asia. “We believe China and India investments require dedicated on-the-ground teams, and we are not ready to do this now,” Klippgen said.

Cocoon Capital was launched in 2016 by Klippgen along with Michael Blakey, one of UK’s most recognised angel investors.

The fund focuses on enterprise tech in Southeast Asia and is behind companies like ticketing company Hapz.com, energy saving technology company SensorFlow and Dexecure, a SaaS-based company increasing ecommerce conversion and page views across desktop and mobile.

The VC firm is currently raising its second S$25m fund. 

Why Southeast Asia?

An investor and the co-founder of price comparison site Zoomit.com which merged with Kelkoo.com and sold to Yahoo in 2004 in one of Europe’s largest internet transactions counts Singapore and Indonesia hotbeds for the startup ecosystem to develop.

In Singapore, we see an increasing number of deep tech companies across many areas, which reflect the efforts of the government to attract top international talent through various initiatives including world-class accelerators and incubators as well as the country's world-leading universities and research institutions says Klippgen.

He thinks Indonesia is developing a separate ecosystem given its massive population size and is seeing companies focusing exclusively on the national opportunity and with a major focus on consumer services. The rest of Southeast Asia is starting to wake up, and we see more companies started locally which are now launching regional expansion efforts. 

In 2010, he was awarded “Best Performing VC / PE backed company” by the Singapore Venture Capital Association for his successful investment in PropertyGuru.com, Southeast Asia’s leading property listing site.

Tips for Startups
His first tip is to create a stellar 2 or 3 person founding team. Team remains the most important factor for us to invest.

“We invest from the idea stage to the seed stage, so make sure that you approach a VC that matches your own stage,” thinks Klippgen.

He explained why Cocoon Capital likes scalable businesses – so you have to be prepared to demonstrate how you can scale your business and how you will use our funding efficiently to move to the next stage.

Inspiration

Klippgen says the most exciting part is that no day is the same and that he meets amazingly smart and inspiring people. It is also very satisfying to be able to be part of a multitude of small revolutions.

He recounts his most memorable journeys to be the first investor in iXiGO.com and see how the team started out with a clear focus to help every Indian traveller in a meaningful way to save both time and money. It is a great privilege to be able to have such a fun job, and I would recommend anyone interested to join us to get in touch.

As a full-time business angel, Klippgen has helped finance Singapore and regional success stories including iXiGO.com, Anacle Systems, Tickled Media, ReferralCandy and Nugit.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investor Outlook

Great Time to Build Tech Businesses in APAC says Singapore's Top Early-Stage VC Fund

Investor Outlook

Indonesia's Top Investor Nicko Widjaja Thinks Southeast Asian Investors Should Look at India Closely. Here's Why

Time Management

Applying the Pareto Principle Can Improve Your Time Management