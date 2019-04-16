My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Learn How to Build a Successful Brand With This Online Course

Craft the perfect brand with marketing expert Porter Gale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Build a Successful Brand With This Online Course
Image credit: CreativeLive
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great branding has always been the key to entrepreneurial success, but today it’s more important than ever. Your company needs a cohesive presence across marketing avenues that didn’t exist in the past: your social media, email newsletters and video ads must have the same voice. Marketing and advertising expert Porter Gale can set you on the right track with her online course, Building Your Brand.

Porter Gale has 20 years of marketing, advertising, and filmmaking experience to share in this course. She condenses her knowledge in this class, walking you through every step from your initial idea to the front pages of the biggest publications around.

Your company’s name is your introduction to your customers, and Porter will teach you how to find an inviting name that holds consumers’ attention. You’ll also learn how to create a fun yet effective corporate culture, then you’ll explore all of the different marketing channels you can pursue. Porter covers everything from social media to email marketing to PR. No matter where your customers find you, they’ll understand your company’s mission, values, and offerings.

Building Your Brand with Porter Gale typically costs $49, but you can invest in these 12 essential courses right now for only $19.99 (59 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

How to Consistently Close High-Ticket Clients

Branding

Brand Activism: Turning Your Purpose Into Action

Branding

5 Ways to Build Your Brand That Aren't Social Media Marketing