Learn How to Build a Successful Brand With This Online Course

Craft the perfect brand with marketing expert Porter Gale.

April 16, 2019 2 min read

Great branding has always been the key to entrepreneurial success, but today it’s more important than ever. Your company needs a cohesive presence across marketing avenues that didn’t exist in the past: your social media, email newsletters and video ads must have the same voice. Marketing and advertising expert Porter Gale can set you on the right track with her online course, Building Your Brand.

Porter Gale has 20 years of marketing, advertising, and filmmaking experience to share in this course. She condenses her knowledge in this class, walking you through every step from your initial idea to the front pages of the biggest publications around.

Your company’s name is your introduction to your customers, and Porter will teach you how to find an inviting name that holds consumers’ attention. You’ll also learn how to create a fun yet effective corporate culture, then you’ll explore all of the different marketing channels you can pursue. Porter covers everything from social media to email marketing to PR. No matter where your customers find you, they’ll understand your company’s mission, values, and offerings.

Building Your Brand with Porter Gale typically costs $49, but you can invest in these 12 essential courses right now for only $19.99 (59 percent off).