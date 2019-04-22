My Queue

Reading

Read More In Less Time With the Leading Book-Summary Service

Readitfor.me is the leading book-summary service for entrepreneurs, executives and business coaches.
Read More In Less Time With the Leading Book-Summary Service
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you’ve always got to be at the top of your game. That means keeping in touch with industry players, attending seminars and reading as many books as possible to continue your business education.

If you’re like many other entrepreneurs, you’ve barely got time to skim a newspaper article, much less hunker down with a thick book on team management. A membership to Readitfor.me places hundreds of high-quality summaries at your fingertips.

Readitfor.me is the leading book summary service for members of the business world. It condenses essential books into bite-sized summaries that you can read on your lunch break or during your commute.

The Readitfor.me library is filled with classics and bestsellers. You’ll also gain access to books that solve specific issues, like improving your team’s productivity or having a difficult conversation with someone who is underperforming. As an added bonus, you’ll receive curated lists of summaries to help you choose which topic to dive into next, and animated video summaries will enhance what you’ve read.

Usually, a lifetime subscription to the web’s top book summary service costs $228, but right now you can get started with Readitfor.me for only $29 (87 percent off).

 

