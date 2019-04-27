This Top-Rated Commuter Bag Is Every Entrepreneur's Dream

The Urban 21 Commuter Bag organizes everything you need for your day in one stylish backpack.

April 27, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your daily commute to the office or a client meeting should be a breeze, but keeping everything you need organized and at your fingertips is easier said than done. Urban 21's top-rated commuter bag was meticulously designed with the entrepreneur's quotidian needs in mind, and it certainly shows.

The backpack is crafted with dozens of features to address bumps in the road you likely won't even see coming. A water-resistant outer shell protects your laptop, which will sit comfortably in the padded laptop pocket. The bag’s hardshell pocket keeps your sunglasses or other fragile items safe, and HexBreathe technology on the back of the bag prevents unsightly sweat from wrecking your favorite work shirt.

The bag’s stabilized weight distribution fights poor posture, and memory foam straps keep your shoulders comfortable all day long. Many backpacks' aesthetics are more suited for a long hike than a long meeting, but this pick’s professional gray exterior fits right in with your workwear.

The Urban 21 Commuter Bag normally costs $239.99, but right now you can look sharp on the train or in the boardroom for only $185 (22 percent off).