The credit goes to the persevering blockchain developers and entrepreneurs, who have enhanced their coding expertise, to execute blockchain applications

April 27, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blockchain technology rose to fame with the launch of Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that challenged the massive popularity and mainstream adoption of the fiat currency. It was back in 2008, and in the past decade, blockchain technology has come to command its own prominence and importance. Niti Aayog, the government’s think tank is contemplating ways of increasing blockchain adoption in government projects, and the most recent case was to fight counterfeit drugs. And that’s not all! Several startups are coming up with unique use-cases to enhance the technology’s prominence in several sectors like banking and finance, healthcare, and various creative industries.

Such growing prominence of the blockchain technology needs to be attributed to the talent in the field that refused to take no for an answer and continued to persevere despite regulatory uncertainty and criticism. Here’s celebrating the unsung heroes of blockchain, who have carried the technology to the ranks of mainstream prominence that it currently enjoys.