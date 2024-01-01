Nischal Shetty
Founder and CEO, WazirX
Cryptocurrency Trends to watch out for in 2020
The blockchain and crypto market is far from slowing down as the momentum is gradually picking up
Celebrating the Unsung Heroes of Blockchain
The credit goes to the persevering blockchain developers and entrepreneurs, who have enhanced their coding expertise, to execute blockchain applications
Why Crypto Is Not Going To Leave India For Good?
In essence, we need to realise that crypto is not an overnight phenomenon, it's been battle-tested for the last 10 years and is not going to go away
4 Technology Trends That Went Abuzz In Startup Ecosystem This Year
Soon, these technological interventions are going to completely transform our lives and drive us towards an ultramodern future that we dream of, and when this happens, our startup ecosystem would've surely played a pivotal role in it
How Crypto Boosted Startup Ecosystem?
Today, some of the cryptocurrency players are actively collaborating with global banks and are enabling real-time, cross-border settlements, which is a time-consuming task otherwise