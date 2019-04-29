DIFC FinTech Hive Launches Career Mentorship Program AccelerateHer To Empower Female Talent In Finance And Tech

Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience.

Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience to play a more active role in the development of the region’s fintech landscape.

Mentorship programme AccelerateHer will connect young aspiring executives to accomplished professionals with relevant expertise from across DIFC FinTech Hive’s strategic partnership network, which includes some of the world’s leading financial organisations.

AccelerateHer, a partnership with global specialist marketing and sales recruitment agency Cater Murray, will run from April to November 2019.

Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, said in a press statement: “Research shows that women remain significantly underrepresented in the upper levels of financial services, so we are very excited to launch today’s initiative under the FinTech Hive umbrella. DIFC’s fintech accelerator plays a crucial role in our efforts to shape the future of the regional financial landscape. I’m confident that AccelerateHer will complement these efforts by exposing the young female talent of the UAE to a diverse range of experiences that allow them to play a more influential role in the future of the industry.”

The first edition of AccelerateHer formally launched this month, with 12 mentorship pairings already established between mentees and mentors from Arab Bank, AXA Insurance, CIGNA, Emirates Islamic, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Insurance House, Noor Bank, Noor Takaful, Standard Chartered, VISA, and Zurich.

The DIFC FinTech Hive is a financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region that program provides startups from all around the world the opportunity to engage with world-renowned financial institutions, insurance firms and strategic partners to test and develop technologies that address the sector’s ongoing challenges.

