My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

DIFC FinTech Hive Launches Career Mentorship Program AccelerateHer To Empower Female Talent In Finance And Tech

Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
DIFC FinTech Hive Launches Career Mentorship Program AccelerateHer To Empower Female Talent In Finance And Tech
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Independent Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience to play a more active role in the development of the region’s fintech landscape.

Mentorship programme AccelerateHer will connect young aspiring executives to accomplished professionals with relevant expertise from across DIFC FinTech Hive’s strategic partnership network, which includes some of the world’s leading financial organisations.

AccelerateHer, a partnership with global specialist marketing and sales recruitment agency Cater Murray, will run from April to November 2019.

Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, said in a press statement: “Research shows that women remain significantly underrepresented in the upper levels of financial services, so we are very excited to launch today’s initiative under the FinTech Hive umbrella. DIFC’s fintech accelerator plays a crucial role in our efforts to shape the future of the regional financial landscape. I’m confident that AccelerateHer will complement these efforts by exposing the young female talent of the UAE to a diverse range of experiences that allow them to play a more influential role in the future of the industry.”

The first edition of AccelerateHer formally launched this month, with 12 mentorship pairings already established between mentees and mentors from Arab Bank, AXA Insurance, CIGNA, Emirates Islamic, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Insurance House, Noor Bank, Noor Takaful, Standard Chartered, VISA, and Zurich.

The DIFC FinTech Hive is a financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region that program provides startups from all around the world the opportunity to engage with world-renowned financial institutions, insurance firms and strategic partners to test and develop technologies that address the sector’s ongoing challenges.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Matchmaking For Entrepreneurs: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Co-Founder Dubai Program

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

10 Grants You Need to Know About for Your Woman-Owned Business or Organization

3 Ways the 'Oprah Effect' Is Timeless for Women Entrepreneurs of Every Background

The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient