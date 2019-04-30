4 Apps that are Making Investment Dreams Come True

Investments are a dream and hassle and now the problem is getting simplified by apps; here are a few

April 30, 2019 3 min read

Savings and investments are the platforms that offer financial security for individuals in the long run. They also look at these platforms as a means of increasing their wealth.

Investment apps act as guides to help you handle your hard-earned money. How? Not only these apps guide individuals’ respective investment choices but also provide the latest updates and news of the market and live feeds from the domains.

Be it mutual funds or stocks, these apps advise users and also assist them in making informed investment decisions. These apps are untangling investment hazards in a manner that even players can start investing in their choices of interest and not feel baffled.

Here are some of the apps that are helping with investment dreams:

Kotak Stock Trader

Average Rating on App Store: 4.0

Released in 2011, Kotak Stock Trader helps its users to deal in the stock market. Along with LIVE market updates, users can avail detailed stock market analysis, research reports and also allows you to monitor your portfolio on the go.

With more than 500k downloads, the app assists its customers in making optimum investment choices with 24x7 assistance and real-time Nifty and Sensex updates round the clock.

NSE Mobile Trading

Average Rating on App Store: 4.0

NSE Mobile Trading is a comprehensive trading and market monitoring platform that offers real-time streaming quotes, charts and market insights for asset classes like Equity, Derivatives, Currencies, Offer for Sale and Commodities.

The trading eco-system has also introduced Fund Transfer, Portfolio and Holdings Tracking, etc. that is assisting its more than one million mobile users since its release in 2010.

Scripbox

Average Rating on App Store: 4.1

Mutual Fund is a favourite investment choice of many and Bangalore based Scripbox assists those to invest in the top 10 – Equity, ELSS, Debt and Liquid. Founded in 2016, the financial planning tool helps in learning, calculating and investing for financial goals.

Depending on the users’ choice of investment timeline, the app that has more than 500 thousand downloads, suggests the perfect fit for them.

MyCAMS

Average Rating on App Store: 4.4

Mutual Funds involve market risks that might make the investors frown at it. In this regard MyCAMS, a Mutual Fund app can come in handy as users can stay connected to their investments from anywhere and at any time.

Launched in 2014, the app has crossed one million downloads and helps them to connect with Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, TATA MF, and many more.

In terms of security, MyCAMS takes its own steps and doesn’t let users store data on their device or SIM cards. It also involves two-factor authentication for stronger security.