How to Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle With a busy Work Schedule

A simple shift of timing based on your body genetics can do wonders and speed up your results

May 7, 2019 3 min read

Working out regularly and following a healthy diet is an integral part of our lives. Avoiding these things is totally wrong even if it due to work commitments. It is said rightly by Richard Branson, ‘A healthy BODY equals a healthy MIND, and a healthy mind takes care of BUSINESS.’ Skipping your workout session or eating a lot of junk can affect the health of your mind. Not to forget, being in great shape helps boost the self-confidence which further helps to impress clients and present successful business models in meetings with co-founders or stakeholders, or even with boss and colleagues.

Are you still wondering how to add healthy habits to your busy work schedule when you’re not just working 9-5 but 24x7? Yes, being a business person or an entrepreneur is tough but your body needs all those healthy veggies, a rich in protein diet, and a morning jog or a stress-free aerobics session to maintain that calm in the office. While it must be difficult to do follow a healthy routine, it is not at all impossible. Well, thanks to the revolution in technology and an increase in health awareness your fitness goals do not seem that far away. Successful fitness tricks to help you to reach your goals.

1. Time Management

One thing in which an entrepreneur master is time management. All you have to is apply this quality of yours into daily activities such as eating, jogging and sleeping. Just by doing the things at the right time, you can make a vast difference and walk towards a healthier version of you. You would be surprised at how managing time and doing things as scheduled will bring such a positive shift in your lifestyle. Some of a few things, to begin with, are to be aware of what time of the day you should workout and eat your carbohydrates. A simple shift of timing based on your body genetics can do wonders and speed up your results. This is assessed through the clock gene in your body.

2. Knowing the Right Information

Have you ever wondered what type of exercise is best suited to your body type? Have you ever thought about why you are good at performing a few types of exercises and fail at others? This is because each and everybody is unique and is designed to perform a particular type of exercise. This information can easily be extracted through your DNA and based on that changing your lifestyle to focus on such exercise will give you accelerated results.

3. Calorie Intake

Whoever says that starving and eating less makes a person fitter is totally wrong. It is necessary to emphasis on eating right rather than eating less. We all know that we need to cut down on our calories to reduce weight. However, we are not aware of how should be apportioned these calories between protein, carbs and fat. Each body has its own specific requirement of protein. Carbs and fats and knowing this helps us a long way. Just cutting down calories in without knowing the other aspect to it prevents you from getting sustainable results.