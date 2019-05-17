Sam Bakhtiar's Secret to Making Life Interesting and Keeping Your Brain Young

Most of us stop doing this when we become adults.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Dr. Sam Bakhtiar, CEO and co-founder of The Camp Transformation Centers and CEO of One Percent Nutrition. It was condensed by The Oracles.

What was a defining moment early in your life?

Sam Bakhtiar: One of the most defining moments of my life was when my mom and I moved from Iran to the U.S. when I was 11 years old. We arrived with only $500 and one piece of luggage.

With no family, no friends, no money, and no resources, we had to develop a “make it happen, no matter what” attitude. We learned how to make things happen from thin air.

What is one of your proudest moments?

Sam Bakhtiar: The proudest moment of my life was when I became a father. Growing up without a dad, I vowed to myself that I would always be there for my children and be the best father in the world.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Sam Bakhtiar: I’m in the fitness industry, so for years, my greatest excitement and fulfillment has come from seeing my clients achieve results and seeing how exercise and nutrition have changed their lives. I’m so grateful that I get to impact people's lives and make a difference with my gym facilities.

Now, with The Camp Transformation Centers, our franchise system makes it possible to escape the dreaded nine-to-five rat race and create a business that’s lucrative and fulfilling. We handle lead generation for franchisees, removing the most difficult part of owning a gym. It’s a low-investment business opportunity that’s simple to manage so aspiring entrepreneurs can find personal freedom.

What’s your favorite quote?

Sam Bakhtiar: My favorite quote is from Tony Robbins: “Success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.” After you meet your basic needs like having a home and food, all that’s left is to make a difference in the world by helping others achieve success.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Sam Bakhtiar: To surround myself with people who are doing what you want to be doing — and who are smarter than you. Keep learning, and be a small fish in a big pond. If you are the smartest person in the room, you are not growing.

How do you define great leadership?

Sam Bakhtiar: Leadership is a process of social influence that maximizes others’ efforts toward achieving a goal. A great leader has a vision and knows how to turn it into reality. They know the way, show the way, and travel the way as a living example to others.

How do you hire top talent?

Sam Bakhtiar: We want to hire people with both the right attitude and the right aptitude. However, if I can only choose one of those two qualities, I will choose the person with the right attitude every time.

What’s your daily routine for success?

Sam Bakhtiar: I wake up at 3 a.m. every day to meditate and review my goals. I work out from 4 until 6 a.m., when I get ready for the day. I have breakfast at 7 a.m. and am usually at work by 8 a.m.

I eat my last meal of the day at 6 p.m. and go to bed at 9. Before bed, I read at least 25 pages of a book and research something I love. As kids, we were interested in new things and eager to learn. As we get older, most of us don’t want to learn anything new. Learning and researching a subject you’re curious about breaks up the monotony of everyday life and keeps your brain young.

What are you working on right now?

Sam Bakhtiar: I want to inspire others to become the best versions of themselves. I am working on One Percent Nutrition, a lifestyle and nutrition company for people who demand the best from themselves and everything and everyone around them.

What is the most exciting idea that you spend time thinking about?

Sam Bakhtiar: Having more children and raising a big, happy family. I want to have five kids! I have two daughters: Bailee, who’s 9 years old, and Hailee, who’s 5 years old. I also have another child on the way.

