Submission Sites

Have someone else submit your site to search engines.

March 19, 2001 1 min read

There are many sites that will automate the process of submitting your own site to search engines-some for a nominal cost and others for free. An old tried-and-true submission site is Submit-It, which costs around $59 per year, but they also let you try a limited version for free at http://www.submit-it.com/sitrial.htm. Always have handy a clear and concise 25-word description of your site along with a handful of specific keywords that best describe your site. Each search engine has slightly different submission forms that you have to navigate, even when you use a submission site.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.