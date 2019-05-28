My Queue

News and Trends

The East Coast Radio House & Garden Show Welcomes You Home

The whole family is invited to 'Make Yourself at Home' when KZN's favourite home décor extravaganza, the East Coast Radio House & Garden Show, opens its doors this year from 28 June to 7 July at the Durban Exhibition Centre.
The East Coast Radio House & Garden Show Welcomes You Home
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
A highlight on KZN’s annual calendar, this year’s show promises ten days of non-stop entertainment with exciting new show features including a bigger better outdoor and lifestyle centre; a tiny home; a spotlight on Durban’s top design talent and a collaboration of the Home Grown Design and Food Fair complete with market stalls, craft food and beer and live entertainment. 

For the foodies and kitchen kings and queens

Your taste buds are also in for a treat with culinary delights prepared by local celebrity chefs and our gardening specialists will get those green fingers itching to garden. 

You’ll also get to pick up a practical tip or two in the Builders Pavilion, test out the latest appliances and tech or even just lose yourself in your dream kitchen. 

If sought-after show deals, exclusive offers and unbelievable competitions are your thing, you won’t be disappointed at what this year’s show has up its sleeve.  

Keeping up with the kids

While the kids are kept busy with fun new games and educational activities in the Play Space, parents get to enjoy interactive demonstrations, learn new DIY hacks, and get inspired by the hottest home décor and gardening trends. 

With close to 500 exhibitors showing off their latest offerings at this year’s show, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Get these dates in the diary now so you don’t miss out.

For more information about the 2019 East Coast Radio House & Garden Show, proudly supported by Durban Tourism, visit Houseandgarden.co.za

