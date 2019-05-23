My Queue

Digital Marketing

Simplify and Improve Your Web Marketing With This Program

Feedify gives you a host of tools to pull customers to your business website.
Simplify and Improve Your Web Marketing With This Program
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Enticing visitors to come to your website isn’t rocket science, but getting them to stick around and make a purchase is an entirely different beast. You need serious online marketing know-how to guide visitors back to your page and turn them into customers. If your marketing budget can’t help you hire a pro yet, you can use Feedify’s Rising Star Plan to supercharge your site.

Feedify covers all the bases when it comes to algorithm-driven marketing. You can hyper-target your users based on their location, browser, device and more, then tailor interactive pop-up advertisements to their needs. Feedify helps you collect emails and basic personal information about your potential customers so that you can offer coupon codes through custom email templates. Direct action buttons, a real-time Feedback tray, and product development surveys also help you reduce bounce rates for greater customer satisfaction.

Usually, a lifetime subscription to the Feedify Rising Star Plan costs $300, but you can turn your website into a money-making machine right now for only $29.25 (90 percent off) with limited time coupon code: WEEKEND25. 

