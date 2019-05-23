The Importance of Outsourcing Your Payroll

One of an organisation's biggest overheads is that of salaries and wages. And yet, if these are not processed on time, it can negatively impact staff morale and create the impression that the company is not financially stable.

For a small business, payroll is normally the responsibility of an accountant or bookkeeper, but even administrators can sometimes be roped in to do the job, even though they have no expertise in the matter. This is where the value of outsourcing your payroll comes in.

When should you outsource?

If you want to grow your business but are not aware of ongoing legislative changes that could pose a risk to your company, then it is better to get professionals to assist.

Accountants and bookkeepers are not specialists and do not keep up with the compliance environment. If you outsource your payroll, you enable them to focus their core duties and not get bogged down by legislative complexities.

How to choose an outsourced service provider

Understandably, payroll is a sensitive subject dealing with highly confidential information.

This is often the last thing a small business owner wants to outsource. It is therefore vital that the company does its homework and researches the potential outsourcing partner thoroughly.

Instead of going with the first available service provider or the cheapest one, here are some questions to ask:

Is the service provider a one-man band and, if so, what backup resources are available?

Is the service provider a recognised payroll provider belonging to a professional body?

Do they have the necessary training and skills on payroll?

What does the service provider do to ensure it stays up to date with legislation?

How secure is the payroll data and can the service provider take on historic data?

How easy is it to recover your payroll data in the event of a disaster?

What value-adds can the service provider offer? These can include anything from leave management and third-party payments, to employee self-service, time and attendance management, and any other related human resource service.

Can they process salaries and/or wages hourly, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly?

Can the service provider accommodate your growth requirements if you open new branches?

Is the service provider able to assist with payrolls in other African countries, manage their currencies, and deal with their regulatory environments?

What processes are in place to ensure the timeous processing of payrolls?

The advantages of outsourcing your payroll

One of the most obvious benefits of going the outsourcing route is freeing up your resources to focus on your core strategic objectives. This ensures you provide quality of service and control costs while an experienced partner takes care of your payroll.

Here are a few other benefits:

Reduce operating costs.

Statutory compliance and consistent service delivery.

Access to the latest technology, as well as skilled and dedicated payroll resources.

Access to a secure, risk-free and confidential payroll environment.

Increased flexibility and responsiveness.

Streamlined internal processes and procedures.

